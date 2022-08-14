News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Airport passenger numbers return to 90% of pre-Covid levels

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 3:02 PM August 14, 2022
Stansted Airport sign

Stansted airport has experienced its busiest month since the pandemic began. - Credit: Will Durrant

Stansted airport has experienced its busiest month since the pandemic began, with passenger numbers representing 90% of pre-Covid traffic.

New figures show that 2.5 million passengers travelled through the London Stansted in July.

Terminal operation remained stable with all passengers clearing security in under 30 minutes and 99% within 15 minutes.

Manchester Airports Group, which operates London Stansted and also owns Manchester and East Midlands airports, saw 5.5 million passengers travel through its terminals compared to 6.5 million in July 2019.

The airport has recently undergone a £12 million refurbishment of the  international departure lounge and also recruited more than 70 new security officers last month.

Manchester Airports Group chief executive Charlie Cornish said: "July was MAG's busiest month since the pandemic began, with millions jetting off for their long-awaited summer holidays, some for the first time in two years.

"This summer, more than 11 million people will travel through our airports and, thanks to the hard work and dedication of our teams, we will ensure they get away on their travels smoothly."

