Look inside: Aldeburgh seafront home, just three metres wide, on market for £850,000
Is this the narrowest home on the market in Suffolk? A three-storey townhouse in a prime position in Aldeburgh is on the market for £850,000 — despite measuring around three metres across.
According to the estate agent's floorplan, the property measures just 2.78 metres at its narrowest point.
But the two bedroom property on the Crag Path has a fantastic location and is described as delightful. It has two reception rooms and one bathroom, as well as a courtyard garden.
The property enjoys a sea view and a balcony, recently installed off the master bedroom, takes full advantage of this.
According to an estate agent at Flick and Son, photographs make it look skinnier than it is in real life.
"It is deceptive because it is so tall. It's because it's very tall that it looks so narrow," she said.
This is not the first oddly proportioned house marketed by Flick and Son.
"Just before Christmas we listed Fantasia, which is the tiny house in the car park," the estate agent added.
"It's 16ft by 8ft — the size of a car parking space.
"I think I went out to it on December 23 and we had agreed the sale just before New Year."
Among other narrow properties to hit the market in recent years include a house measuring just 1.66 metres across in West London which was valued at £950,000.