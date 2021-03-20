Look inside: Aldeburgh seafront home, just three metres wide, on market for £850,000

Published: 4:14 PM March 20, 2021

The three-storey town house is on the market for £850,000 with Flick and Son. - Credit: FLICK AND SON

Is this the narrowest home on the market in Suffolk? A three-storey townhouse in a prime position in Aldeburgh is on the market for £850,000 — despite measuring around three metres across.

According to the estate agent's floorplan, the property measures just 2.78 metres at its narrowest point.

But the two bedroom property on the Crag Path has a fantastic location and is described as delightful. It has two reception rooms and one bathroom, as well as a courtyard garden.

The seafront Aldebugh property enjoys sea views. - Credit: FLICK AND SON

The property enjoys a sea view and a balcony, recently installed off the master bedroom, takes full advantage of this.

According to an estate agent at Flick and Son, photographs make it look skinnier than it is in real life.

You may also want to watch:

"It is deceptive because it is so tall. It's because it's very tall that it looks so narrow," she said.

The property on Crag Path in Aldeburgh is listed for £850,000 with Flick and Son estate agents. - Credit: FLICK AND SON

This is not the first oddly proportioned house marketed by Flick and Son.

"Just before Christmas we listed Fantasia, which is the tiny house in the car park," the estate agent added.

The two bedroom property is in the heart of one of Suffolk's tourism hubs. - Credit: FLICK AND SON

"It's 16ft by 8ft — the size of a car parking space.

"I think I went out to it on December 23 and we had agreed the sale just before New Year."

The property has a courtyard garden. - Credit: FLICK AND SON

Among other narrow properties to hit the market in recent years include a house measuring just 1.66 metres across in West London which was valued at £950,000.