The Aldeburgh food and drink festival at Snape Maltings continues to attract visitors from across the UK - Credit: Lucy Taylor

An annual celebration of Suffolk's "wonderful" food and farming heritage is set to return in September - with the aim of supporting more upcoming producers.

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival - to be held at Snape Maltings on September 24 and 25 - is now in its 17th year and continues to grow in stature.

Aldeburgh Food & Drink Festival is now in its 17th year - Credit: Aldeburgh Food & Drink Festival

Tickets are now on sale for the not-for-profit event - which is aimed at showcasing the county's food and drink produce - and its rich farming heritage to a wider audience.

Festival president Caroline Cranbrook said the festival was nationally renowned as the place to find the best of Suffolk's "wonderful produce".

"Suffolk is famous for the beauty of its countryside, its market towns and villages and the richness and variety of its food and drink," she said.

Thousands of people visited the AldeburghFood and Drink Festival at Snape Maltings over the weekend. - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

"This year’s festival promises to be one of our finest with over 100 producers, 20 uniquely original and delicious fast food outlets and a stellar line-up of 16 headline chefs.

"The 2022 Aldeburgh Food & Drink Festival will surely be a unique and wonderful contribution from Suffolk to this jubilee year."

Festival organisers launched the event in a bid to showcase the excellence and originality of Suffolk’s local food and drink and help it to reach a wider public.

It provides an opportunity for visitors to sample some of the region's best produce - and learn how it was made and even how to cook it.

The event remains dedicated to supporting and promoting the immediate area and food-related businesses within it, and festival organisers work all year-round to provide publicity for Suffolk food producers, farmers, farm shops, restaurants, chefs and businesses.

Any surplus made from the two-day event is donated to Suffolk Community Foundation’s Food and Drink Fund, which it helped launch. The fund supports various charities providing food for those in need in the county.

Baked produce at the Aldeburgh at the Food and drink Festival - Credit: Citizenside.com

The 2022 line-up includes events and talks throughout the weekend and star chefs from across the country.

Producers include fisheries, fruit and vegetable growers, livestock farmers, bakers and chocolatiers, spice makers, brewers and winegrowers.

Foodstuffs on display will range from raw milk, cheeses, wild and fresh meat, charcuterie and sourdough bread, to award-winning spirits, Suffolk gin, Suffolk vermouth, Suffolk-grown saffron and even Suffolk dog food.

Two important local growers - James Foskett Farms and Home Farm Nacton - will be demonstrating the advanced technology involved in their organic vegetable farming.

The East of England Co-op Stage and the Passion for Seafood Stage will host visiting chefs such as Richard Bainbridge – winner of Great British Menu 2015 and chef patron of Benedict’s in Norwich. He will be running a masterclass on how to cook Liquorice-Coated Venison, Pickled Hedgerow Blackberries, Meadow Hay Smoked Beetroot and Suffolk Farmed Oyster Mushroom.

The busy Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival at Snape Maltings - Credit: Denise Bradley

Others include former Great British Bake-Off participant Chetna Makan and Masterchef 2005 winner and food writer Thomasina Miers who will be presenting her recently launched Meatfree Mexican cookbook.

The Aldeburgh Bookshop will have a stand selling a big range of cookery books. Street food outlet newcomers to the festival include Phat Khao serving Thai curries and noodles and a new Fishers Sur Mer area will welcome visitors to drink gin and taste seafood prepared by L’Escargot of Aldeburgh. Adnams and Aspall will both have bars.

Other attractions to look out for are a family area with children's cookery classes and music workshops and Food Museum Stowmarket which will be exhibiting over the weekend.