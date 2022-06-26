News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Unique therapy farm opens at Suffolk care home

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM June 26, 2022
Resident John Hill prepares to cut the ribbon at the opening of Allonsfield Nursing Home’s farm.

Resident John Hill prepares to cut the ribbon at the opening of Allonsfield Nursing Home’s farm. With Maintenance Operative Gary King, Home Manager Nicola McCourt, and Farm Manager Mason Worsford-Gregg. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

A therapy farm, believed to be the first of its kind attached to a care home, has opened near Woodbridge.

The community therapy farm at Allonsfield House Nursing Home in Capmsea Ashe was officially opened on Saturday, June 25.

Allonsfield farm has a variety of native breeds and is growing fruit and vegetables for residents of the home.

Allonsfield Nursing Home resident Keith Tiffany and his daughter Jane Fiddy look at the animals at the new therapy farm.

Allonsfield Nursing Home resident Keith Tiffany and his daughter Jane Fiddy look at the animals at the new therapy farm. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The project, which took less than 15 months, was overseen by farm manager Mason Worsfold-Gregg, who said: “Farm visits have always been popular with care home residents, but the idea of opening a farm in the grounds of a care home was something quite radical.

“The farm plays a huge role in terms of the wellbeing and mental health of our residents.

"The sensory stimulation helps improve the overall mood of people, in particular those with dementia, while easing stress.

"It provides opportunities to reflect and recall old memories, particularly as some of the residents grew up farming.

Farm Manager Mason Worsford-Gregg with Farm Hands Robyn Fayers and Molly Smith at the opening.

Farm Manager Mason Worsford-Gregg with Farm Hands Robyn Fayers and Molly Smith at the opening of Allonsfield Nursing Home’s farm. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Most Read

  1. 1 Go-ahead given for 74 new affordable homes for Suffolk town
  2. 2 Car seized as driver tries to avoid parking fees at Stansted Airport
  3. 3 Suffolk second home owners could face Airbnb ban under crackdown
  1. 4 McKenna: Pre-season results are not important
  2. 5 Norwood holds talks with one of Town's fellow League One rivals
  3. 6 Needham Market 0 Ipswich Town 7: Chaplin nets hat-trick
  4. 7 Investigations continuing after man suffers serious injuries in crash
  5. 8 See inside stunning £1.85M home with 'fabulous' outside pool and paddocks
  6. 9 Road closed as emergency services attend two-vehicle crash
  7. 10 Sone Aluko: 'No-one is hiding from the expectation'

“Meanwhile, our livestock are all playing their role in conserving their breeds and increasing their population numbers.

“Now we are open, we want to get the community involved and there will be plenty of opportunities for visits by schools and local groups.”

The farm is now home to five breeding groups of poultry – Norfolk Grey, Silver Dorking bantam, English Cuckoo Maran bantam, Speckled Sussex bantam and Gold Sebright.

Ducks at the new therapy farm at Allonsfield Nursing Home in Campsea Ashe.

Ducks at the new therapy farm at Allonsfield Nursing Home in Campsea Ashe. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

A turkey at the new therapy farm at Allonsfield Nursing Home in Campsea Ashe.

A turkey at the new therapy farm at Allonsfield Nursing Home in Campsea Ashe. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Also on site are a breeding group of UK native Miniature Silver Appleyard ducks, as well as two rare breeds of sheep, Dorset Down and Norfolk Horn, one rare breed of goat – Golden Guernsey – and one rare breed of pig – British Saddleback.

Residents of the home have played an active role in the project, with four of the residents, Lila Ballard, Sheila Archer, Pamela Tucker and John Hill – who have been part of the farm's development from the arrival of the first chicks – cutting the ribbon to officially open the farm.

Carolyne Hayter, Allonsfield House hospitality manager, said: “I would like to thank the local community, including our local church and the Rotary Club of Woodbridge Deben, for their help in putting on this special event.”

Residents, family and friends attend the opening of Allonsfield Nursing Home’s new therapy farm.

Residents, family and friends attend the opening of Allonsfield Nursing Home’s new therapy farm. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Residents, family and friends attend the opening of Allonsfield Nursing Home’s new therapy farm.

The project took less than 15 months to complete. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Goats at the new therapy farm at Allonsfield Nursing Home in Campsea Ashe.

Goats at the new therapy farm at Allonsfield Nursing Home in Campsea Ashe. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Pigs at the new therapy farm at Allonsfield Nursing Home in Campsea Ashe.

Pigs at the new therapy farm at Allonsfield Nursing Home in Campsea Ashe. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Allonsfield Nursing Home in Campsea Ashe has opened a new therapy farm for residents and the community.

Allonsfield Nursing Home in Campsea Ashe has opened a new therapy farm for residents and the community. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

The Marlborough Hotel has been put on the market through Rightmove for £2m

Planning and Development

'Eyesore' Suffolk seafront hotel for sale for £2million

Dominic Bareham

person
Bloomfields.Needham Market V Ware (Ryman league) on 05-04-2014 at Bloomfields, Needham Market, Suf

Football | Match Coverage

Matchday Live: Needham Market v Ipswich Town team news and updates

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The A14 westbound is closed after a car caught fire

A14 | Updated

A14 westbound closed after car catches fire

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The Brewers Arms

Planning and Development

Project to keep Suffolk pub 'protected for years' turned down

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon