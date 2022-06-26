Unique therapy farm opens at Suffolk care home

Resident John Hill prepares to cut the ribbon at the opening of Allonsfield Nursing Home’s farm. With Maintenance Operative Gary King, Home Manager Nicola McCourt, and Farm Manager Mason Worsford-Gregg. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

A therapy farm, believed to be the first of its kind attached to a care home, has opened near Woodbridge.

The community therapy farm at Allonsfield House Nursing Home in Capmsea Ashe was officially opened on Saturday, June 25.

Allonsfield farm has a variety of native breeds and is growing fruit and vegetables for residents of the home.

Allonsfield Nursing Home resident Keith Tiffany and his daughter Jane Fiddy look at the animals at the new therapy farm. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The project, which took less than 15 months, was overseen by farm manager Mason Worsfold-Gregg, who said: “Farm visits have always been popular with care home residents, but the idea of opening a farm in the grounds of a care home was something quite radical.

“The farm plays a huge role in terms of the wellbeing and mental health of our residents.

"The sensory stimulation helps improve the overall mood of people, in particular those with dementia, while easing stress.

"It provides opportunities to reflect and recall old memories, particularly as some of the residents grew up farming.

Farm Manager Mason Worsford-Gregg with Farm Hands Robyn Fayers and Molly Smith at the opening of Allonsfield Nursing Home’s farm. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

“Meanwhile, our livestock are all playing their role in conserving their breeds and increasing their population numbers.

“Now we are open, we want to get the community involved and there will be plenty of opportunities for visits by schools and local groups.”

The farm is now home to five breeding groups of poultry – Norfolk Grey, Silver Dorking bantam, English Cuckoo Maran bantam, Speckled Sussex bantam and Gold Sebright.

Ducks at the new therapy farm at Allonsfield Nursing Home in Campsea Ashe. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

A turkey at the new therapy farm at Allonsfield Nursing Home in Campsea Ashe. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Also on site are a breeding group of UK native Miniature Silver Appleyard ducks, as well as two rare breeds of sheep, Dorset Down and Norfolk Horn, one rare breed of goat – Golden Guernsey – and one rare breed of pig – British Saddleback.

Residents of the home have played an active role in the project, with four of the residents, Lila Ballard, Sheila Archer, Pamela Tucker and John Hill – who have been part of the farm's development from the arrival of the first chicks – cutting the ribbon to officially open the farm.

Carolyne Hayter, Allonsfield House hospitality manager, said: “I would like to thank the local community, including our local church and the Rotary Club of Woodbridge Deben, for their help in putting on this special event.”

Residents, family and friends attend the opening of Allonsfield Nursing Home’s new therapy farm. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The project took less than 15 months to complete. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Goats at the new therapy farm at Allonsfield Nursing Home in Campsea Ashe. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Pigs at the new therapy farm at Allonsfield Nursing Home in Campsea Ashe. - Credit: Lauren De Boise