Ipswich business community hails 'fantastic' B2B show

Sarah Chambers

Sarah Chambers

Published: 4:43 PM May 17, 2022
Phillip Ainsworth cutting the ribbon to open Anglia Business Exhibition's 2022 event at Trinity Park, Ipswich

Phillip Ainsworth cutting the ribbon to open Anglia Business Exhibition's 2022 event at Trinity Park, Ipswich

Delegates enjoyed a "positive buzz" as a regional business-to-business (B2B) event returned to Ipswich.

The Anglia Business Exhibition (ABE) - run by Ipswich & Suffolk Small Business Association (ISSBA) - took place at the town's Trinity Park Conference Centre on Wednesday, May 11.

The event, which celebrated its 26th year, included a  networking breakfast sponsored by PC Futures Ltd. Its director, Craig Sennett,  ISSBA chairman Graham Barton and Phillip Ainsworth, chief executive of Suffolk Show organisers the Suffolk Agricultural Association, were among the speakers.

Mr Ainsworth officially opened the exhibition - which included speed networking sessions.

Mr Barton said : "ABE2022 was a fantastic event. Many of our exhibitors told us they had gained lots of new leads, met quality contacts and had booked appointments but most of all, they had really enjoyed the event.

"Feedback was extremely good and there was a very positive buzz in the exhibition centre. I would like to thank everyone that supported this event."

The 2023 exhibition is due to take place on May 10 next year. Organisers said there had already been a "huge" amount of interest. Exhibitor stand bookings will open in September but the organisers are already speaking to potential sponsors. Email contact@angliabusinessexhibition.com.

Suffolk
Ipswich News

