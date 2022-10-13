Anglia Research Services owners Peter Turvey, its founder, and son Philip, who along with brother, Richard, is involved in the business - Credit: David Jensen

Will sleuths have united long-lost relatives and next-of-kin with £50m worth of assets left to them in one year alone.

Ipswich-based professional probate genealogists at Anglia Research solved around 1,100 cases in the fiscal year to May 2022 by finding heirs to large and small fortunes - averaging around 10 beneficiaries per case.

The growing family business - based in the town's Museum Street - was founded by managing director Peter Turvey in 1979 and now employs 42 people. Among them are Peter's sons, executive director Philip and case operations manager Richard.

The company's achievements in tracking down beneficiaries to unclaimed assets and estates - many of whom know nothing about their inheritances - were recognised at the National Paralegal Awards in September.

It beat off national competition to scoop the Probate Research Organisation of the Year title, while its private client manager Carolyn Felgate won the Best Probate Research Paralegal award.

The company said it was "immensely proud that we were able to fly the local flag at this national event".

Philip said they were "absolutely delighted" at the accolade, which " testament to the fine work that our team carry out on a daily basis".

The company - which also has an office in Southport - traces missing beneficiaries to unclaimed assets and estates and began in the village of Offton before eventually settling in Ipswich's Museum Street.

"We are immensely proud to receive further external validation that we are continuing on the right path in both how we operate but also with the staff development opportunities that we offer,” said Philip.

"Our work with the general public involves identifying and helping people claim inheritances which they are legally entitled to but may not even know about.

"The work we undertake for legal firms, corporate partners, and the public sector includes finding missing beneficiaries named in wills or identifying next of kin in cases where there is no will, plus a wide range of other support services.

"We have a hard-earned reputation in the industry for excellence and expertise with a service to match."

The company has featured in several TV series including Who Do You Think You Are?, The Empty Homes Scandal and A House Through Time. It is due to appear in a new prime time show on Channel 4 in November.

The majority of the business's staff live in the town or surrounding villages.

Founder Peter started the business because of his interest in family history. He was born in Lancashire, adopted at a young age and moved to East Anglia.

He later found out his biological family was based in East Anglia and used his genealogy skills to launch Anglia Research - initially from his home home in Offton.

In 2007, Anglia Research launched its own in-house legal team, Wolsey Probate, enabling beneficiaries to have their case dealt with by the business from start to finish.

The Bona Vacantia list is published almost daily to find unclaimed estates and search for new missing beneficiaries.

The firm is shortlisted in the British Wills and Probate Awards on October 20 in the Best Use of Marketing and Social Media category.

Philip said one of the business's big goals in a sector now "saturated by amateur genealogists" is to continue to raise standards in the industry.

