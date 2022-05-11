Aspall's cider factory in mid Suffolk gets £13m revamp

Aspall Suffolk Cyder is exclusively brewed at the site near Debenham - Credit: Molson Coors

Aspall's historic cider factory in mid Suffolk has received a £13million revamp as part of a significant modernisation of the site.

Molson Coors, the American-Canadian brewer which owns Aspall, has completed a three-year renovation project as it aims to increase output.

Production capacity at the Aspall factory has increased by 60% to the equivalent of about 70 million pints every year.

New features at the Cyder House include upgrades to its waste water treatment plant to reduce the site’s environmental impact, ensuring that all waste water is cleaned on site, rather than having to be transported off site, before it is returned to the water cycle.

The site has been revamped by Molson Coors - Credit: Molson Coors

A new, dedicated weighbridge has also been installed meaning lorries transporting the cider can be precisely weighed on-site, ensuring that each lorry is loaded fully, reducing the number of trips needed to deliver the cider to customers.

Following completion of the renovation, Aspall is set to launch a new £3m advertising and marketing campaign this summer – which will see Aspall Cyder appear on television for the first time ever.

Damian Mills, head of supply chain at Aspall, said: "Aspall has been produced on site for nearly 300 years and is one of Suffolk’s best-loved exports.

"Our investment in the Cyder House will ensure this continues for many years to come.

"The renovation is good for us and for the village of Aspall, which is such an important part of our brand’s heritage.

"We’ve become more efficient, reduced our environmental impact on the local area, all while creating a more productive manufacturing process that will enable us to grow and continue to play a valuable part in the local economy."

Henry Chevallier Guild, eighth-generation of the founding family of Aspall Cyder and brand ambassador, said: "Since Molson Coors acquired Aspall in 2018, I’ve worked closely with the management team to ensure that the passion our family established over hundreds of years for producing exceptional quality products, grounded in our local community, has continued.

"This investment demonstrates the scale of Molson Coors’ commitment to the Aspall brand and will ensure Aspall’s premium products have a very bright future."