Garden centre's staff are celebrated at awards
- Credit: CHRIS KEMP
Staff at a Suffolk garden centre have been recognised for their efforts at a special conference and awards to coincide with the company's 125th anniversary.
The team at Notcutts in Woodbridge was recognised for business-wide and individual achievements at the event held in Maldon.
Stacey East, service and support manager at Woodbridge, received the Frontline Hero award for exceptional customer service and an enthusiastic and positive nature, which had impressed colleagues.
The new restaurant at the Woodbridge branch was also recognised as a finalist in the Best Restaurant Award category, while the team as a whole was runner-up for Best Customer Service.
The ceremony celebrated excellence across the company’s 18 garden centres nationwide.
Nick Burrows, chief executive at Notcutts Garden Centres, said: “In this special year as we celebrate our 125th anniversary and after two years apart it was wonderful to get back together again to recognise achievements and reward colleagues for their outstanding service at our garden centres across the country.
“Congratulations to all winners and thank you to our sponsors for joining our celebration.
“While looking back on our success, the conference is also an opportunity to look at our future strategy, the future of gardening and how we can all bring positive contributions to nature, sustainability and the environment. This is a core focus for Notcutts in our 125th year and beyond.”
In January, Woodbridge Mayor Sue Bale attended a ribbon cutting to unveil the new look garden centre following an extensive refurbishment before taking a guided tour of the premises.
The centre’s vice-chair Caroline Notcutt spoke about how the family-owned chain had grown to have 18 centres nationwide since being established by her great-grandfather Roger Crompton Notcutt in 1897.
The centre has recently undergone a phased modernisation and improvement programme including a new 250-seater restaurant with alfresco dining terrace and a restored woodland nature walk which will remain a permanent wildlife conservation area for customers to enjoy for free.