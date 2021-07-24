Call for 'consistency' as new parking charges set to be debated

Published: 7:00 PM July 24, 2021

A consultation on whether to charge for car parks in Babergh and Mid Suffolk in the future is being launched - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Future plans to charge for parking must put "sustainable transport front and centre", according to one councillor.

Documents outlining a consultation into parking in Babergh and mid Suffolk have been released, after a controversial attempt was made to cut free parking earlier this year.

The documents outline how a parking strategy will be developed over the next year, with the plan of putting it into place in September 2022.

Developing the strategy is expected to cost £41,000 and will be jointly funded by Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils.

It will look at how potentially charging for parking would affect the local economy, the environment and local transport links while also taking into account forthcoming developments.

Andrew Stringer, a county councillor and Mid Suffolk district councillor, said the consultation was an opportunity.

Greens councillor Andrew Stringer - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We need to have a fundamental review," he said. "There needs to be a parking strategy and we need to consult the public. But we also need to show leadership on how we move towards more sustainable modes of transport.

"If we generate income from those car parks, that needs to be badged as business support and or it needs to be used to help those who can't access that town in a car using sustainable modes of transport. This is an opportunity to join us all up."

While Frank Minns, mayor of Hadleigh, said: "There is no issue, which more galvanises public opinion than parking and traffic issues.

Hadleigh mayor Frank Minns - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"And it'd be very, very unwise not to listen to people when they want to talk about something which is so high up their list of priorities.

"As things stand, we know that people will park anywhere to avoid paying if they possibly can.

"And if you want to be more than an hour in Hadleigh, the risk is you're going to park in a residential street.

"I'm pleased to hear that there will be a strategy, but it cannot just be about the car parks. It needs to allow for the knock on effect of anything you do in the car parks."

Mr Minns added that he would want to see "coherence and consistency" in where charges were introduced in any strategy.