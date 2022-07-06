Much-loved Stowmarket shop to re-open at new premises

Managing Director of Baldwins, Kevin Baldwin. Baldwins has been trading in Stowmarket since 2010. - Credit: Archant

Baldwins will continue to trade in Stowmarket, with its new store on Ipswich Street set to re-open on Thursday, July 7.

In March, the homewares and clothing business faced losing its presence in the town after talks about renewing the lease on its former site, on the high street, broke down.

After appealing for help to find a new site, the former Hughes store was offered to Baldwins, which has been trading in Stowmarket since 2010.

Over the past few weeks Baldwins staff and friends have been moving stock ready for the official re-opening.

Managing director, Kevin Baldwin, said: "It is smaller, but we have managed to condense our ranges into a more focused selection.

"It is great that we have been able to continue trading in Stowmarket and our many loyal customers have been so thankful that we are continuing to trade. In return, we are so grateful for their support during our move to our new shop.

"We look forward to welcoming new customers to our new shop."

The former Hughes store on Ipswich Street will be the new home of Baldwins.




