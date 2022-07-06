News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Much-loved Stowmarket shop to re-open at new premises

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 11:30 AM July 6, 2022
EADT / Star - Pics by Alex Fairfull 11-11-10 new clothes store is being opened today in Stowma

Managing Director of Baldwins, Kevin Baldwin. Baldwins has been trading in Stowmarket since 2010. - Credit: Archant

Baldwins will continue to trade in Stowmarket, with its new store on Ipswich Street set to re-open on Thursday, July 7.

In March, the homewares and clothing business faced losing its presence in the town after talks about renewing the lease on its former site, on the high street, broke down.

After appealing for help to find a new site, the former Hughes store was offered to Baldwins, which has been trading in Stowmarket since 2010.

Over the past few weeks Baldwins staff and friends have been moving stock ready for the official re-opening.

Managing director, Kevin Baldwin, said: "It is smaller, but we have managed to condense our ranges into a more focused selection.

"It is great that we have been able to continue trading in Stowmarket and our many loyal customers have been so thankful that we are continuing to trade. In return, we are so grateful for their support during our move to our new shop. 

"We look forward to welcoming new customers to our new shop."

Former Hughes store Stowmarket

The former Hughes store on Ipswich Street will be the new home of Baldwins. - Credit: Google Maps


Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

The cost of a Blue badge for disabled drivers could go up by 33p a year in Cambridgeshire

Suffolk County Council

Suffolk's first blue badge prosecution for Haverhill woman

Abygail Fossett

person
There are delays on the A12 at Kelvedon amid planned fuel protests

A12 | Updated

Fuel protests: Twelve miles of queues reported on A12

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring to level the game at 2-2.

Football | Exclusive

Macauley Bonne: Town is not a closed book... I've got unfinished business

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Our housing stock is becoming more eco-friendly, says Jan Hÿtch. Picture: Getty Images

West Suffolk Council

Go-ahead given for 40 new homes in Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon