Investment managers with offices across Bury St Edmunds, Norwich and Ipswich have expressed delight after scooping a low-carbon award.

Beckett Investment Management Group achieved a silver accreditation from the Suffolk Carbon Charter for monitoring and cutting its carbon emissions.

The awards are seen as a vital step towards Suffolk's ambition to be the Greenest County.

The silver level is only awarded to organisations that as well as adopting measures to manage and reduce energy use, can demonstrate clear reductions in carbon emissions.

The panel was "especially impressed" with the many steps the firm - which employs 98 people - took to measure, manage and reduce its environmental impacts and become B Corp certified, the company said.

Chief executive Ian White said: “Achieving Silver accreditation shortly after being awarded B Corp status has given us a real boost at a time when sustainability is central to everyone’s agendas.

"It’s also great to be able to demonstrate to our team how important these issues are to us, especially as we’ve been joined by seven new professionals.”







