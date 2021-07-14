Suffolk holiday cottage firm bought by larger agency
A boutique Suffolk holiday cottage company has been snapped up by a larger firm.
Badingham-based Best of Suffolk has been acquired by Sykes Holiday Cottages, and will now continue to be run from its current premises as a sister agency.
The agency was originally started in 2006 by husband and wife team Alex and Naomi Tarry, who grew the business from letting six properties to 400.
The pair will now step away from the business, which will be largely run by director of operations, Tim Ripman.
Alex Tarry said: “This has been a difficult decision to make, but after 15 years of working tirelessly at Best of Suffolk, it’s time for us to have some new adventures and challenges.
"We will miss our wonderful team, our property owners and guests, but feel that they will be in good hands with Sykes."
Graham Donoghue, chief executive of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: "The deal will ensure the business continues to grow in the years to come and will support the long-term success of the 400 holiday homes on its books for owners throughout the county."
