Suffolk holiday cottage firm bought by larger agency

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 1:59 PM July 14, 2021   
Best of Suffolk's staff at their Badingham headquarters in July 2021

Best of Suffolk has been acquired by a larger holiday cottage agency. Pictured: The company's staff at their Badingham headquarters in July 2021 - Credit: BEST OF SUFFOLK

A boutique Suffolk holiday cottage company has been snapped up by a larger firm.

Badingham-based Best of Suffolk has been acquired by Sykes Holiday Cottages, and will now continue to be run from its current premises as a sister agency.

The agency was originally started in 2006 by husband and wife team Alex and Naomi Tarry, who grew the business from letting six properties to 400.

The pair will now step away from the business, which will be largely run by director of operations, Tim Ripman.

Alex Tarry said: “This has been a difficult decision to make, but after 15 years of working tirelessly at Best of Suffolk, it’s time for us to have some new adventures and challenges.

Alex and Naomi Tarry who founded Best of Suffolk in 2005 and have now sold the business

Alex and Naomi Tarry who founded Best of Suffolk in 2005 and have now sold the business - Credit: BEST OF SUFFOLK

"We will miss our wonderful team, our property owners and guests, but feel that they will be in good hands with Sykes."

Graham Donoghue, chief executive of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: "The deal will ensure the business continues to grow in the years to come and will support the long-term success of the 400 holiday homes on its books for owners throughout the county."


