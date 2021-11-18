Olympic gold medalist Bethany Shriever opens new Colchester Aldi
- Credit: Tim Kavanagh
Olympic gold medalist Bethany Shriever helped cut the ribbon today to open a new Aldi shop in Colchester.
The olympian, who won the women's BMX racing contest in Tokyo, was joined by a group of children from Friars Grove Primary School, and a member of the Colchester Aldi team who is battling cancer.
Store assistant Marie King was given the opportunity to open the store by the manager in order to commend her courage as she goes through treatment.
Store manager Karl Mitchell said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Colchester. It was lovely to welcome our customers into the new store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.
"I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Friars Grove Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”
Team GB hero Bethany Shriever added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.
“It was great to speak with the children at Friars Grove Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family.
"Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”