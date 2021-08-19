Your chance to run an award-winning Suffolk pub and brewery

Published: 11:52 AM August 19, 2021

The King's Head in Bildeston, Suffolk, is up for sale with Fleurets for £310,000. - Credit: FLEURETS

A 500-year-old pub and brewery is up for sale in the centre of one of Suffolk's idyllic wool towns.

Bildeston King's Head is up for sale with Fleurets for £310,000.

The Grade II listed pub was originally built in the 14th century as a wool warehouse, before being converted into a pub some time around 1530.

A micro-brewery was added to the King's Head in 1996, and it has been in the hands of its current owners since 2008.

According to Fleurets, while under their stewardship the pub has gained a reputation as a live music venue and a real ale pub with an outside area.

The King's Head in Bildeston, Suffolk, is up for sale with Fleurets for £310,000. - Credit: FLEURETS

You may also want to watch:

The agent said: "The business has been lightly traded by choice, closing Mondays and Tuesdays and no lunch time openings until the weekend.

The King's Head in Bildeston, Suffolk, is up for sale with Fleurets for £310,000. - Credit: FLEURETS

"We believe there is genuine scope to improve revenue by longer opening hours.

The King's Head in Bildeston, Suffolk, is up for sale with Fleurets for £310,000. - Credit: FLEURETS

"This is an award winning pub and has an abundance of atmosphere and character to include an inglenook fireplace and log burning fire with exposed original timbers."

The King's Head in Bildeston, Suffolk, is up for sale with Fleurets for £310,000. - Credit: FLEURETS

More information can be found here.