Your chance to run an award-winning Suffolk pub and brewery
- Credit: FLEURETS
A 500-year-old pub and brewery is up for sale in the centre of one of Suffolk's idyllic wool towns.
Bildeston King's Head is up for sale with Fleurets for £310,000.
The Grade II listed pub was originally built in the 14th century as a wool warehouse, before being converted into a pub some time around 1530.
A micro-brewery was added to the King's Head in 1996, and it has been in the hands of its current owners since 2008.
According to Fleurets, while under their stewardship the pub has gained a reputation as a live music venue and a real ale pub with an outside area.
You may also want to watch:
The agent said: "The business has been lightly traded by choice, closing Mondays and Tuesdays and no lunch time openings until the weekend.
"We believe there is genuine scope to improve revenue by longer opening hours.
Most Read
- 1 Road near A12 reopens after police incident
- 2 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk
- 3 'If they're not in the top two I'll be very surprised' - Duff on Town
- 4 Chance to run your own Suffolk pub as inn goes under the hammer
- 5 Tributes to 'kind and caring' father who died in A144 crash
- 6 'It's close to the end now' - Cook on Town's hectic summer transfer window
- 7 Flint smashes through car window possibly shot from a catapult
- 8 Has more of Banksy's artwork been spotted on the coast?
- 9 Go-ahead for Gateway 14 business park and creation of 3,000 jobs
- 10 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Cheltenham
"This is an award winning pub and has an abundance of atmosphere and character to include an inglenook fireplace and log burning fire with exposed original timbers."
More information can be found here.