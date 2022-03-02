Tours of Suffolk brewery set to return

St. Peter's Brewery tours are returning for first time since December - Credit: Laura Hadingham

St Peter's Brewery, near Bungay, is going to be welcoming back beer fans to its brewery tours after having a break since December.

Situated in the grounds of St Peter's Hall, along with a restaurant, the brewery is one of England's original craft breweries.

Founded in 1996, the brewery has won multiple awards including a gold award for the Golden Ale in the Global Beer Masters.

Starting in the grounds of St. Peter's Hall, an experienced tour guide will take people through the brewery, giving an insight into how the award-winning beers are made by the Master Brewer, and customers will be able to enjoy a beer tasting session, as well as getting a bottle to take home at the end of the tour.

The tours will last around 90 minutes and include beer tasting and a free bottle to take home - Credit: Laura Hadingham

The tours will start on March 12, and will continue every Saturday through the year until December.