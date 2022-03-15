Brown and Co to relocate to new office in Bury St Edmunds

Brown and Co are set to move to a new office at Linden Square, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Brown & Co

A leading property firm is set to move to a new location in Bury St Edmunds.

Brown and Co is set to close its office on Angel Hill on March 18 and re-located to a new premises on Linden Square, 146 King’s Road.

The new office will open on March 21.

All staff currently at the Angel Hill location will continue working with the estate agent when it re-opens, including those working in agriculture business consultancy, land agency, surveys and valuations.

The company stated that the layout of the new premises offers a "better and more efficient use of space as well as being accessible for clients and visitors".

Robert Fairey, partner at Brown and Co, said: “Having started in the town in 1993 we are pleased to continue our association with Bury St Edmunds and this move marks the latest step in the growth of Brown and Co. We look forward to continuing our working relationships with clients and fellow professionals from our new premises.”