Adastral Park is gearing up to take on dozens of new apprentices - and new graduates Picture: MARK SCUTT - Credit: MARK SCUTT

Communications giant BT is set to take on scores of apprentices and graduates at its Ipswich hub as part of plans to recruit more than 4,000 across the UK this year.

It will recruit 58 apprentices and 20 graduates at its Suffolk site at Adastral Park, it has confirmed.

The diverse roles encompass engineering, customer service, applied research and cyber-security to support the UK’s fast-growing digital sectors. New recruits will also support the company’s plans to build and extend the latest 5G networks around the UK.

Over the last two years, BT has taken on more than 1,600 apprentices and graduates. The latest roles will be spread across sites including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Dundee, Edinburgh, London and Manchester.

The jobs will be in addition to 2,500 jobs being created by BT Group's communications network arm Openreach

BT Group regional lead for the East of England Jane Thomas said as a leading employer of apprentices and graduates the company offered "unparalleled" development opportunities.

"Despite the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve continued to recruit and attract brilliant people from all walks of life into our business, and we value the diverse perspectives they bring. We look forward to welcoming the 2021 newcomers,” she said.

UK education secretary Gavin Williamson said: "It is brilliant that BT are continuing to champion apprenticeships and offering more than 400 people the opportunity to start a great career in the digital industry.

“Apprenticeships form a key part of our new Skills for Jobs White Paper which will transform post-16 education and training, helping to deliver the skills individuals, businesses and the economy need to thrive after coronavirus.

“I hope more employers will follow BT’s lead so more people can get on the path to a great job.”





The entrance to Adastral Park in Martlesham, which is set to be home to a new intake of apprentices and graduates - Credit: Google Maps



