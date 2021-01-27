News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

BT poised to take on more apprentices at Suffolk site

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 12:00 AM January 27, 2021   
The Neowise comet seen over Adastral Park Picture: MARK SCUTT

Adastral Park is gearing up to take on dozens of new apprentices - and new graduates Picture: MARK SCUTT - Credit: MARK SCUTT

Communications giant BT is set to take on scores of apprentices and graduates at its Ipswich hub as part of plans to recruit more than 4,000 across the UK this year.

It will recruit 58 apprentices and 20 graduates at its Suffolk site at Adastral Park, it has confirmed.

The diverse roles encompass engineering, customer service, applied research and cyber-security to support the UK’s fast-growing digital sectors. New recruits will also support the company’s plans to build and extend the latest 5G networks around the UK.

Over the last two years, BT has taken on  more than 1,600 apprentices and graduates. The latest roles will be spread across sites including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Dundee, Edinburgh, London and Manchester.

The jobs will be in addition to 2,500 jobs being created by BT Group's communications network arm Openreach

You may also want to watch:

BT Group regional lead for the East of England Jane Thomas said as a leading employer of apprentices and graduates the company offered "unparalleled" development opportunities.

"Despite the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve continued to recruit and attract brilliant people from all walks of life into our business, and we value the diverse perspectives they bring. We look forward to welcoming the 2021 newcomers,” she said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town beaten at home by Wyke goal
  3. 3 Jack Whomes to be freed after 23 years in jail for 'Essex Boys' murders
  1. 4 Noise disruption possible as low-flying RAF jets simulate training
  2. 5 Farm vehicle and power tools worth thousands stolen in break in
  3. 6 Teenager seriously injured in Ipswich stabbing
  4. 7 Covid rips through Suffolk care homes again with deaths up 50% in a week
  5. 8 Watch: What next for Debenhams stores across Suffolk and Essex?
  6. 9 Town's reaction will be fascinating as Sunderland visit on a big night for Lambert's Ipswich
  7. 10 Police on scene of 'ongoing incident' in Ipswich cul-de-sac

UK education secretary Gavin Williamson said: "It is brilliant that BT are continuing to champion apprenticeships and offering more than 400 people the opportunity to start a great career in the digital industry.

“Apprenticeships form a key part of our new Skills for Jobs White Paper which will transform post-16 education and training, helping to deliver the skills individuals, businesses and the economy need to thrive after coronavirus.

“I hope more employers will follow BT’s lead so more people can get on the path to a great job.”


Entrance to BT's Adastral Park

The entrance to Adastral Park in Martlesham, which is set to be home to a new intake of apprentices and graduates - Credit: Google Maps


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

WATCH: Therese Coffey 'walks out' of Piers Morgan interview on GMB

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon

Football

Ipswich Town 'disappointed' at newspaper stance - Evans stands by Lambert

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

COMMENT: Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town record is dreadful - it's time to go

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon

Football

The Verdict: More delusion and fabrication... Sorry Mr Lambert, this is...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus