Published: 11:29 AM February 1, 2021

An artist's impression of the giant Weerts warehousing facility which is due to take shape over the next few months - Credit: Jaynic

Building work on what is thought to be Suffolk's largest single warehouse is due to start this month.

Construction work on the 870,000sq ft building - off the A14 at Suffolk Park in Bury St Edmunds - is being carried out by Buckinghamshire-based TSL Ltd on behalf of developers Jaynic and is expected to take 24 weeks.

The warehouse - which will be set on a 42-acre site at the business park - is being built for Belgian logistics company the Weerts Group.

Jaynic’s construction director Jason Newman said it had awarded the work to TSL, which has a strong reputation for warehouse construction, after a competitive tender process.

"We look forward to working with them to deliver this facility for the Weerts Group later in the summer,” he said.

TSL chief operating officer Michael McDonnell said they were "delighted" to have been awarded the prestigious project.

Jaynic concluded terms with Weerts on the 42-acre site in October last year and secured detailed planning consent from West Suffolk Council at the end of last year.

It is the largest warehouse transaction undertaken in the west Suffolk region as the A14 becomes a hotspot for businesses wanting to link into the Port of Felixstowe.

Weerts Group is based in Liège and has operations in Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Hungary and Romania. Its General Logistics Services arm provides warehousing, transport and value-add logistics services.



