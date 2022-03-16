Video

Perennial Garden ‘With Love’ has been designed by Richard Miers for horticultural charity Perennial and will be built by Bures company Stewart Landscape Construction - Credit: Richard Miers Garden Design

An award-winning landscape construction business is ready in record time to build a garden at the world’s most famous flower show, RHS Chelsea.

Stewart Landscape Construction, based at Bures on the Essex/Suffolk border, will make the design by Richard Miers, who has collaborated with horticultural charity Perennial for this 2022 project.

Mark Richardson, director and founder of Stewart Landscape Construction, said they have had less than seven months to prepare for the 17 days they have to build a forensically-perfect garden from scratch in central London.

"Usually, we have 11 months to turn a green field site, with tricky access and little room to manoeuvre, into a show stopping garden," explained Mr Richardson.

"Last year, for the first time ever Chelsea was held in September because of the pandemic. So, planning for the next show started much later, for everyone.

Mark Richardson (right) celebrates receiving the RHS' Best Construction Award for a Chelsea show garden 2021 - with designer Jonathan Snow - Credit: Contributed

"That’s less time to have ready every single detail from pre-cut stone paths to a bespoke water feature and hundreds of plants, shrubs and trees."

The design for the Perennial Garden ‘With Love’, on the main avenue at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May, reflects Mr Miers' "strong sense of geometry, his mastery of classical design and his ability to deliver soft elegance," Perennial's website said.

Mr Richardson is working closely with Mr Miers to turn it into a garden that the public and the RHS judges love.

The landscape contractor said an important part of that are the dress rehearsals, which give the team a chance to practise constructing the garden.

"We arrive on site on Tuesday 3 May,” said Mr Richardson. "The first task will be to move mountains of earth, in a very confined space, to plant the mature trees that create the main garden structure.

"It’s a carefully-choreographed operation ensuring every garden can finish on time and look its best by Friday 20 May. The weather can make things tricky – if we have to contend with torrential downpours or a heatwave."

He said he was "proud" to be working in an incredible industry, but it could be tough, and never more so than during the pandemic.

He hopes the garden he is helping to build will raise awareness of the free help and support Perennial provides for those working in horticulture.

Planning for Chelsea - landscape contractor Mark Richardson with Vickie Pease-Cox from Richard Miers Garden Design - Credit: Richard Miers Garden Design

Peter Newman, Perennial’s chief executive, said: "This beautiful garden represents the very best of horticulture - art, craft, skill, collaboration and love are all present in abundance.

"We are very excited about how powerfully it will reach those who need our help, or would like to support us in our purpose of building better futures for people in horticulture and their families.

"A show garden at the world’s greatest flower show is a unique way for Perennial to reach an audience that understands the importance of horticulture and those who work in the industry."

Stewart Landscape Construction has been based in Bures, near Sudbury, since 2009 and employs 25 people.

As well as private landscape projects, Mr Richardson has been constructing RHS gardens around the country since 1999.

He said a highlight last year was to receive the RHS’ Best Construction Award (for a Show Garden) at Chelsea.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show is taking place from Tuesday, May 24, to Saturday, May 28.