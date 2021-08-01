News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Major former Debenhams store could remain empty until 2023

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 6:00 AM August 1, 2021   
Debenhams at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds is now thought to be at risk after the collapse of Arcadia...

It is believed the former Debenhams store in Bury St Edmunds will remain empty until 2023 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bury St Edmunds' former Debenhams store is likely to remain empty for two years, it is understood.

The unit in the arc shopping centre closed on Saturday May 8, four days after the Ipswich store closed when it was sold to development company the Unex Group.

Now Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds business improvement district - which helps to manage the town centre - says the vacant building is unlikely to be filled for some time.

Mr Cordell said: "There are long-term plans to get new tenants in, but [the arc shopping centre] is suggesting not until 2023 because there is are so many changes to the building required and lots of negotiations."

Steve Bunce, manager of the Arc shopping centre, has not commented on when the unit might be filled.

The Ipswich Debenhams has also remained empty after closing in May

You may also want to watch:

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Steve Wright was found guilty of killing five women in 2008 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Festival goers watch Rudimental perform at the Obelisk Arena at Latitude festival in Henham Park, So

Latitude Festival

'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Fenwicks in Colchester closed on Thursday and has not opened since Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex Live

Boy, 5, in critical condition after incident at department store

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
(L-R) Mark Ashton, Mike O'Leary and Paul Cook take questions from Ipswich Town fans at Portman Road tonight

Football | Video

Town bosses on 'Chequebook FC' nickname, Premier League timeframe and more

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus