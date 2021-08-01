Major former Debenhams store could remain empty until 2023

Published: 6:00 AM August 1, 2021

It is believed the former Debenhams store in Bury St Edmunds will remain empty until 2023 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bury St Edmunds' former Debenhams store is likely to remain empty for two years, it is understood.

The unit in the arc shopping centre closed on Saturday May 8, four days after the Ipswich store closed when it was sold to development company the Unex Group.

Now Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds business improvement district - which helps to manage the town centre - says the vacant building is unlikely to be filled for some time.

Mr Cordell said: "There are long-term plans to get new tenants in, but [the arc shopping centre] is suggesting not until 2023 because there is are so many changes to the building required and lots of negotiations."

Steve Bunce, manager of the Arc shopping centre, has not commented on when the unit might be filled.

The Ipswich Debenhams has also remained empty after closing in May.