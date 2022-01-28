Promotion

Carats Jewellers, in The Buttermarket, Ipswich, is celebrating 37 years of being in business this year.

The family-run business was founded in 1985 by Ian Bishop, who ran it with his wife Heather for 35 years.

Ian’s son Hayden Bishop took over the business in 2020 and, along with Heather, serves customers in Ipswich and the surrounding areas.

Carats Jewellers has been running for 37 years - Credit: Carats Jelwellers

Hayden explains: “We undertake all types of jewellery repairs and create made-to-order bespoke items of jewellery, specialising in custom-fitted wedding bands to perfectly complement any engagement ring, as well as remodelling old items into sparkling new pieces.

“We have a large range of ladies’ and gents’ jewellery in stock, including silver, gold, platinum, titanium, steel and leather.

“We also offer other services in our on-site workshop, such as rhodium plating, pearl/bead restringing, watch and clock repairs, ear piercing, engraving and insurance valuations.”

Carats recognises success by looking at the business as a whole, but also by praising individual successes.

Hayden adds: “We are constantly learning and furthering our expertise by attending training sessions and courses, and actively encourage team members to seek training, and celebrate when these are completed.

“The success of the business depends on the team members within it, so it is important to recognise and reward continued hard work and dedication.

“This comes across in our high level of customer service, which we feel is the reason customers come back to use us time and time again.”

As a non-essential business, Carats unfortunately had to close during the coronavirus lockdown. However, after re-opening, the team took a number of steps to keep customers and staff safe. This included limiting the number of customers in the premises at any one point, creating a one-way system within the shop to keep customers socially distant, and providing hand sanitiser and free masks to anyone who required one.

Carats continues to employ measures to keep everyone who comes in to see them safe.

The on-site workshop - Credit: Carats Jewellers

Hayden and the team have grand plans for 2022, with the goal of taking their first steps into e-commerce alongside launching a new website.

“With over 1,000 available products this is definitely easier said than done, and will be a lengthy process, but watch this space!” Hayden says.

He hopes it will be another success for the long-running business.

Carats has a large range of jewellery in stock - Credit: Carats Jewellers

Hayden concludes: “I think that it is very important to recognise success, as it has been an incredibly challenging couple of years for most businesses.

“We have all had to adapt and overcome obstacles to keep going, and it is a real testament to those who have not only managed to do that, but come out the other side stronger than ever.

“We have some amazing local, independent businesses in Ipswich, and I think we should all celebrate the fact we are still here and able to do what we love.”

Visit Carats Jewellers at 11 The Buttermarket, Ipswich. For further information, call 01473 255488.