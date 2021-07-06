Published: 8:52 AM July 6, 2021 Updated: 9:07 AM July 6, 2021

Makers of eccentric Suffolk teapots have launched a series celebrating pandemic key workers.

Some of the money raised from sales of Carters of Suffolk’s novelty teapot figures featuring doctors, nurses, police and firefighters will go to NHS Charities Together and the National Care Home Association, the company said.

The business, based at Stonham Barns Park at Stonham Aspal, near Debenham, has been making novelty teapots since 1978 and enjoyed a sales boom during lockdown. It took part in the NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers’ Celebration Day on July 5.

“Life has changed for everyone during this year,” said owner Mark Gillam said. The company hoped to continue to celebrate the event and “bring recognition to those who went above and beyond for which we are all eternally grateful”, he added.

Stonham Barns Park owner Alan Forward said they were “delighted” to support the celebration day with a “tea party” at Carters of Suffolk.

Each teapot takes about a week to produce and is highly collectable. The pottery’s most popular teapot designs include Classic Book Collections, the Aga Range, the Baking Range, Figurines, the Animal range and the Classic Car and Locomotive Collections.

