News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Haverhill firm develops 'revolutionary' Covid killing coating

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 4:41 PM March 11, 2021   
CodiKoat, based at EpiCentre in Haverhill, has developed an antiviral coating which, they say, can kill coronavirus within seconds

CodiKoat, based at EpiCentre in Haverhill, has developed an antiviral coating which, they say, can kill coronavirus within seconds - Credit: CODIKOAT

A start-up company based in Suffolk has developed an anti-microbial coating that kills viruses and bacteria within seconds. 

Codikoat, based at The EpiCentre in Haverhill Research Park, is a firm founded by a team of PhD graduates who have patented a Covid killing coating that can be applied to any product.

Founded in early 2020 the team set about using their high-flying science backgrounds to develop a technology to help fight the pandemic.

The Haverhill-based team is made up of PhD graduates.

The Haverhill-based team is made up of PhD graduates. - Credit: CODIKOAT

According to Matin Mohseni, the firm's director and one of its co-founders, the product they came up with is "revolutionary" because it lasts for the entire lifetime of a product and kill viruses so quickly.

"The way that it works is a little bit sensitive," he said. "But I think it would be okay to say that nanoparticles interact with surface charge characteristics of viruses and bacteria.

You may also want to watch:

"Current coating technologies rely on silver or copper based materials and take hours to kill viruses or bacteria. Our technology actually does this within seconds and we have proven this in our tests.

"This is something that is really a breakthrough in the field."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is among the firm's supporters.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is among the firm's supporters. - Credit: CODIKOAT

Most Read

  1. 1 Magical woodland restaurant opening in Suffolk this spring 
  2. 2 Boss banned from running firms after shredding accounts and tax evasion
  3. 3 Access road to A12 blocked by fallen tree
  1. 4 14-year-old signed by international modelling agency
  2. 5 Five Suffolk churches to receive funding for urgent repairs
  3. 6 Healthy people in 20s and 30s receive Covid jab invites
  4. 7 'You need transfer windows to try and be successful' - Cook
  5. 8 Strong winds batter region - but Orwell Bridge stays open
  6. 9 Man guilty of murder ran over friend after pub argument
  7. 10 Residents demand answers as new footbridge closed with no explanation

The team's products are currently waiting to be tested in an independent laboratory, but they say they have performed well in their own tests — killing 99.99% of viruses within just a few seconds.

Funded with £325,000 from Innovate UK the start-up is made up of Matin, along with Reza Saberi, Payam Nahavandi and Raj Sharma.

Their antiviral coating has already seen significant interest and is being used to coat high touch points or to make virus-killing fabrics, such as masks.

"We are licencing our technology to an adhesive film manufacturer for this product called Govirol," Matin said.


Among the companies interested in using the technology is a supermarket trolley manufacturer.

Matt Hancock, the health secretary and West Suffolk MP, has previously voiced his support for the team after being given a virtual tour of their facilities.

He said: "That’s amazing, I could see the benefit of this immediately including within the NHS."

West Suffolk News
Suffolk
Haverhill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Minstral the horse was found in a field in Witham with a huge hernia which made rescuers believe she was a cow at first glance.

Horse found so over-bred in Witham rescuers thought she was a cow

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Simper in his camping fields along the River Deben. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Oak Meadows air ambulance

Updated

Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town had to shut and clean their Playford Road training base following an illness bug. Photo

Suffolk solicitor says new evidence fuels Ipswich Town takeover rumours

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus