East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

£6.8million renovation project revealed for business park

Toby Lown

Published: 4:10 PM April 20, 2022
The site of Systematic Business Park, off Old Ipswich Road, Colchester.

The site of Systematic Business Park, off Old Ipswich Road, Colchester. - Credit: MCR Property Group

Real estate and investment company MCR Property Group has taken ownership of a business park - and revealed major plans to create new light industry premises and warehouses.

Systematic business park, off Old Ipswich Road, has been bought by the group who intend to embark on a £6.8million renovation project on the site.

MCR hope to create high-quality new-build modern industrial premises for light industrial and warehouse operators. The units will have a 10% allocation for offices as well as having HGV access. 

There will also be 161 parking spaces on site.

Asset manager at MCR Property Group, Harry Ladds said: “Systematic Business Park is a great addition to our investment programme. Colchester is experiencing great levels of investment and growth.

"Adding new commercial spaces will support the growth of the area, and lead to additional opportunities for the local economy. We are working hard to follow the latest industrial trends and requirements, and our goal is to provide optimal spaces for the growing industrial sector.” 

