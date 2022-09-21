Comedian Mark Watson set to host Suffolk Business Awards

Comedian Mark Watson will host the Suffolk Business Awards 2022, which takes place at Kesgrave Hall on Thursday, September 29 - Credit: Mark Watson

The best of Suffolk business will soon gather to discover the winners of the Suffolk Business Awards 2022, and joining them will be comedian and host Mark Watson.

This year’s awards take place at Kesgrave Hall on Thursday, September 29 and feature on the theme of “growth” as firms look to the future, and will recognise businesses and individuals across 12 categories.

Four finalists in each category were announced at the end of August, covering a wide range of businesses from solicitors and hair salons, to electric vehicle charging and logistics.

Comedian Mark Watson will bring the fun to the celebration event, as he performs a comedy set ahead of hosting the awards.

Victoria Blake, director of commercial events and projects at Archant, the organisers of the awards, said: “We are really looking forward to this year’s Suffolk Business Awards. After another difficult year we are excited to bring together and celebrate the success of the Suffolk business community.

“It is always a fantastic night and we are delighted to welcome Mark as our host this year, who I have no doubt will bring a lot of humour and fun to the proceedings.”

Mark’s recent TV credits include QI (BBC2), Taskmaster (Dave) and Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Island (Channel 4).

The Edinburgh Festival award winner and Time Out critic’s choice, Mark has been the face of shows such as BBC Four’s We Need Answers and BBC Radio 4’s Mark Watson Makes The World Substantially Better. He has also appeared on Mock The Week, Celebrity Pointless, Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie To You?, Live At The Apollo and Channel 4’s Comedy Gala.

Not only a stand-up, Mark has written seven novels: Bullet Points (2004), A Light-Hearted Look At Murder (2007), Eleven (2010), The Knot (2012), Hotel Alpha (2014), The Place That Didn’t Exist (2016) and Contacts (2020). In 2017, his graphic novel Dan and Sam was purchased by Amblin, Steven Spielberg’s studio, for a possible film adaptation.

In 2020 he arranged and hosted The Watsonathon, a 24-hour online show which raised over £44,000 in aide of FareShare, Hospice Income Generation Network, and the Nextup Comedy Heckle The Virus fund. He will also be on tour with his latest show, How You Can Almost Win, which was inspired by his time on Bear Gryll’s Celebrity Island.

For more information about the Suffolk Business Awards visit www.suffolkbusinessawards.co.uk

Suffolk Business Awards 2022 finalists

Customer Excellence Award - sponsored by Greater Anglia

Kingsfleet Wealth

The Lion Brasserie

MAD-HR

Red7Marine

Director of the Year - sponsored by Churchmanor Estates Compaby plc

Brian Keane – Cameron Ventures Group

Jake Nicholls – Tru7

Olly Magnus – Magnus Group

Tom West – RentMy

Education in Business Award - sponsored by Suffolk New College

Ellisons Solicitors

Morgan Sindall Construction

Offshore NRG

Scrutton Bland

Employer of the Year - sponsored by Birketts and Pure Executive

Access Community Trust

Chestnut

Gressingham Foods

Orwell Housing Association

Environmental & Sustainability Award - sponsored by Lovell

Beckett Investment Management Group

Denny Bros

KOcycle

Precision Marketing Group

Growth Business of the Year - sponsored by Ashtons

Geosense

Halo Service Solutions

Magnus Group

Unity Online

Innovation Award - sponsored by University of Suffolk

Aquagrain

DanceEast

RentMy

Roadfill

Small Business of the Year - sponsored by JM Finn

6 Alpha Associates

MAD-HR

Ocala Healthcare

WeHost

Medium Business of the Year - sponsored by Pound Gates

Bridge Classic Cars

Hair Ministry

Paddy & Scott’s

Unity Online

Large Business of the Year - sponsored by Larking Gowen

CamdenBoss

EO Charging

Precision Marketing Group

Tru7 Group

Young Entrepreneur of the Year - sponsored by Cory Brothers

Ellis Heighes – Queue Technology

Ricardo Markin – Greyhound Creative

Millie Homewood – Millie Rose Salon

Jake Slinn – JS Global Group

Suffolk Business of the Year - sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Sizewell C

The winner of Suffolk Business of the Year will be selected from the other category winners.