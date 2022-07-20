Key Sizewell C issues still to be resolved as councils aim to protect Suffolk

An artist's impression of the proposed Sizewell C, which will become part of East Anglia's all-energy mix. - Credit: EDF

Suffolk County Council says it is "disappointed" that a number of key issues have not been fully resolved before the go-ahead was given today for the Sizewell C nuclear power station.

Whilst the council says it has been successful in securing many improvements to the £20billion scheme, it had raised several concerns where the impact on the natural environment could have been improved.

Its ongoing worries include:

The blight of the additional pylons at the main site;

Plans for an unnecessary and damaging outage car park at Goose Hill;

and wants the Sizewell Link Road to be removed after construction to prevent lasting damage to the environment.

However, the council will now be turning its attention to ensuring Suffolk sees the maximum benefits from the project, looking ahead to the boost for the local economy and measures to protect the environment.

Richard Rout, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and environment, said: "During the process, the council's voice has been strong and our influence has resulted in a number of significant improvements to the proposals to make them more acceptable for Suffolk.

"We have taken the concerns of Suffolk residents to the highest levels, from the Planning Inspectorate to the secretary of state. We are disappointed that, in our opinion, some of these have not been listened to.

"It is now our role to ensure that as Sizewell C proceeds, it does so with the least possible impact on Suffolk's residents and unique natural environment, whilst doing all we can to maximise the economic opportunities for our county."

East Suffolk District Council said it will be reviewing the Planning Inspectorate report, secretary of state's decision letter and Development Consent Order over the coming days and weeks.

It also recognised the challenges delivery of the project will bring as a result of the scale of construction works required, meaning "the provision of the required mitigation and compensation measures in a timely manner will therefore be vital".

Craig Rivett, deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development said: "East Suffolk Council looks forward to continuing working with the applicant, key stakeholders and the local community to ensure that appropriate mitigation is in place to help lessen the impacts of the project during the construction phase."