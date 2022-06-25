News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Community centre re-opens following £355,000 refurbishment

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM June 25, 2022
Suzie Morley, leader of MSDC (left) and Cllr Kathie Guthrie, local Mid Suffolk councillor.

The ribbon was cut by councillor Suzie Morley, leader of MSDC (left) and Cllr Kathie Guthrie, local Mid Suffolk councillor, who both put funds in to the project. - Credit: Debenham Sports & Leisure

Debenham community centre has re-opened following a £355,000 refurbishment.

The project, which improved the exterior of the building, has been funded by Power to Change, Viridor Credits, Mid Suffolk District Council, Debenham Parish Council and locality budgets.

The makeover included improvements to the roof and the ventilation, as well as new doors and windows, and insulation and cladding improvements to the building in Gracechurch Street.

Some of the money was also used to develop a new business plan, train staff and install new branding. The centre is now ready to host weddings, parties, community events and conferences following the reopening on Friday, June 24.

Mid Suffolk district councillor Kathie Guthrie, who helped fund the project with money from the locality budget, said: "The exterior improvements here have safeguarded this vital community building for future generations and marks some 50 years since it was first opened. 

"I am pleased that Mid Suffolk District Council have been able to support this worthwhile project and recognise the importance of local assets in our communities."

Debenham community centre

Debenham community centre has undergone a £355,000 refurbishment project. - Credit: Debenham Sports & Leisure

Mid Suffolk Council
Suffolk
Mid Suffolk News

