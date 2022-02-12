'It's been my dream' dog grooming service opens in Suffolk town

Experienced dog groomer Georgie Hinkley has opened a new dog grooming business in Needham Market Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A young businesswoman has enjoyed a whirlwind fortnight as she celebrates opening her pet grooming parlour.

Station Styles Pet Grooming Parlourn opened its doors on Friday in Station Yard, Needham Market.

The parlour offers a one on one dog and cat grooming service, and owner Georgie Hinkley described the opening as a "dream" come true.

The 23-year-old said it has been a hectic few weeks, getting the parlour ready for opening.

Georgie said: “It’s all happened so quick.

“It’s happened unexpectedly, I found myself out of work on January 30, and on the 31 I ended up coming here and looking at the premises, and then got the keys on the Wednesday.

“It’s been crazy, but I’ve had so many people to help, my boyfriend and his parents have been great and a couple of my friends as well.

“I’m lucky I’ve had so much support."

Despite this quick turnaround, Georgie is pleased with the reception that her business has got so far.

She added: “It’s crazy, I’ve been inundated, I’ve been up here all week so I’ve had people popping in and booking in already, so it’s looking good for the first couple of weeks."

Georgie, who has eight years of experience in pet grooming, added: "I’ve been running my mums dog grooming salon but I decided to go my separate ways and start-up myself.

“I offer a one-to-one service, I’m the only groomer there, so it will always be me looking after their pet so they’ll see a familiar face every time.

“It’s a nice calm, quiet environment as well."

The parlour is located at 9 Station Yard, Needham Market, and Georgie believes that the area will help to enhance her business.

She said: “I go to Needham Lakes quite a lot and see so many dogs around here and I know a lot of people in Needham Market that have dogs so it’s a good place.

“People can come from places like Ipswich and Stowmarket too.

“People can drop their dogs off and go into the town for a coffee so it’s a great location."

More information on the services that Georgie provides, as well as how to book your pet in, can be found on the parlours website.