'Drink, Feast, Shop East' - Campaign launched to boost local trade
- Credit: Ricardo Markin
East Suffolk Council has launched a new campaign, 'Drink, Feast, Shop East', aimed at getting residents and visitors to the area to 'Think Local' this winter.
The campaign is being financed by the Government's Welcome Back Fund, enabling local councils to help support the safe return of people to the high street and aid recovery from the pandemic.
The drive will have a focus on Christmas and will showcase local businesses from across the district - in towns such as Aldeburgh, Leiston, Woodbridge, Saxmundham and others.
East Suffolk's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, councillor Craig Rivett, said: "East Suffolk is teeming with incredible shops, award-winning pubs and restaurants and interesting places to experience.
"More than 80% of East Suffolk’s business community is made up of unique and exciting independent shops.
“In the lead up to Christmas, and beyond, we would like to encourage residents and visitors to think local."
The campaign has been given a vote of confidence from local businesses, including Henry Mills, of Mills & Sons and Daughters, a butcher and delicatessen, who said: "Quite truthfully shops like ours would not have survived as long as they have without the support of local people. We know we have something special to offer customers who understand about food provenance and like the connection that shopping locally gives them.
"All our meat is sourced from local farmers so it’s fresher and tastier than supermarket equivalents and we enjoy getting to know our regulars, helping them pick out their meat and giving them advice. You only get an experience like that from a local retailer."
Rose Brenchley, who works for Reed books on Aldeburgh High Street, is urging young people to back the campaign by considering shopping local this Christmas.
She said: "Often the older generation embrace what’s on their high street but younger people are too wrapped up in the instant world of online shopping. They need to look up from their phones and experience what’s in front of them."
For those unable to physically be in the high streets this winter a new virtual high street service has also been launched, called Click it Local East Suffolk, launching on December 2.
Residents of the district will be able to buy from participating shops and have their goods delivered on the same or next day.
Residents and visitors are being urged to use social media to help promote the 'Think Local' campaign using #ThinkLocalEastSuffolk
More information on the campaign can be found here.