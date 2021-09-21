News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Drive-in cinema to return to Trinity Park for Halloween Spooktacular

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:20 PM September 21, 2021   
Cars parked in a drive in provide by the big outdoor cinema company

Trinity Park's Big Outdoor Cinema returns this Halloween. - Credit: The Big Outdoor Cinema co

The Big Outdoor Cinema is returning to Trinity Park with five days of freaky films. 

Ipswich's only drive-in cinema is returning between 27 and 31 October offering films including Cruella, The Corpse Bride and The Witches. 

For adults, the 2010 remake of the classic slasher film A Nightmare on Elm Street is being screened on October 30,  featuring the hit film's classic villian Freddie Krueger. 

Big outdoor Cinema Spooktacula Setlist

Six Spooky films are on show at the drive in theatre in Trinity Park - Credit: The Big Outdoor Cinema co

Running alongside the cinema is the Trinity Park scare experience, which is open for families until 6pm and adults from 7pm to 10pm. 

This extravaganza offers a haunted house, Halloween woods, a pumpkin processing plant and Robbie, the haunting Halloween Train. While the child friendly experience offers to be "scary and a little jumpy" the adult version is 'dark, scary, and very, very jumpy". 

Big Outdoor Cinema co Halloween scare experience poster

The Halloween Scare experience is available for both children and adults - Credit: The Big Outdoor Cinema co

You may also want to watch:

The experience includes flashing lights, special effects, and stone lights, as well as live actors. While the family event promises them to be "kind loving creatures", the adult experience merely wishes you good luck.



Most Read

  1. 1 Emotional moment as family decides to cease farming in-hand
  2. 2 Man arrested after car crashes into supermarket sign
  3. 3 New online booking system for Suffolk recycling centres
  1. 4 Fuller Flavour: Can we sign Bonne permanently, please?
  2. 5 'We'll see how we go' - QPR boss Warburton on Bonne recall option
  3. 6 'We are sorry' - Council apologises for letting SEND children in Suffolk down
  4. 7 Flooding leaves main route through town 'impassable'
  5. 8 Suspected drink driver flees scene after car destroyed in crash
  6. 9 Ndaba on Salford, Neville's advice, his brush with Ronaldo-mania and his goal of reaching the Ipswich Town first-team
  7. 10 Five fire engines called to red deer trapped in tree
Halloween
Suffolk Live
Film
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Macauley Bonne gives Town the lead.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town close out game to secure big win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Town players celebrate after the game.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town | Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich's 1-0 win at Lincoln

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook screams with delight at the final whistle.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town

Cook proud of players after Town hold on for elusive first win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The new road would meet the A14 at Rougham

Suffolk Live

Suffolk to miss worst of thunderstorms - but heavy downpours still expected

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon