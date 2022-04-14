News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
EADT Fred Olsen competition winners revealed

Toby Lown

Published: 10:23 AM April 14, 2022
Elizabeth and Michael Revell have won £1000 of Fred Olsen vouchers in the EADT competition. Photogr

Elizabeth and Michael Revell have won £1000 of Fred Olsen vouchers in the EADT competition. Photographed with their Fred Olsen travel agent, Madeleine Mayes. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The winners of the EADT Fred Olsen competition have been revealed.

Elizabeth and Michael Revell were the lucky winners of £1,000 worth of vouchers via our token collection competition.

Fred Olsen Travel's head of commercial Paul Hardwick said: "The competition in the local press to win these fantastic voucher prizes and the opportunity to read our digital sale magazine from the QR code featured in January and February this year has bought us many new customers. 

"Congratulations to the lucky winners!"

If you entered the competition there is still time to grab £50 off a Fred Olsen holiday or cruise - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Anyone who entered the competition but was unfortunately not a winner can still benefit from an extra £50 off any Fred Olsen holiday or cruise before the end of June 2022.

You can find your nearest branch on Fred Olsen's website or by clicking this link.

Terms and conditions of the offer are that the cruise or holiday must be seven nights or longer, and for two or more adults. All you need to do is quote 'EADT' at the time of enquiry.

