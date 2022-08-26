Ear specialist wins national award in first year of business
- Credit: The Prestige Awards
A popular Suffolk business has been crowned the best in London and South East within the first 12 months of opening.
Ear View Ltd, an Ear Wax removal service, has been crowned as Audiologist of the Year at The Prestige Awards this year.
Jason Curtis, the director of the company, runs clinics all around Suffolk, including Aldeburgh, Woodbridge, Ipswich, Stowmarket, Needham Market, Mendlesham and Bury St Edmunds.
Jason said: "It is an outstanding achievement and one I am incredibly proud of.
"It was a fantastic feeling to win this award and demonstrates all the hard work over the past 12 months has been worthwhile.
"It is very special to get this recognition."
The NHS no longer provide these kinds of services, having downgraded their importance.
He said: "I set the business up one year ago with the aim of trying to provide a more accessible, reputable and affordable clinical ear care service in Suffolk.
"Since the NHS no longer offers this routinely, patients have found it increasingly difficult to access these services and have often had to travel long distances and incur expensive costs.
"With this company though, I have tried to create a good graphical spread across Suffolk to provide the service locally."