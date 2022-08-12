Building work starts on East Anglia THREE windfarm

Construction has started on the East Anglia THREE windfarm, which is set to provide power for 1.3 million homes. - Credit: JULIAN CLAXTON/CHV

Building work has begun on a new windfarm off the Suffolk coast, which will provide enough renewable energy to power 1.3 million homes.

Construction has started this week on the £6.5million East Anglia THREE windfarm, which has a capacity of 1,400MW and is set to deliver a significant proportion of the Government’s target of 50GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Developer ScottishPower Renewables (SPR) received planning permission for the project in 2017, part of a series of offshore windfarms, including East Anglia ONE NORTH and TWO that will support up to 7,000 jobs and 200 training opportunities across their development, construction and operations.

East Anglia THREE will provide more than 150 turbines along with 23 miles of underground cabling to bring power ashore.

Once all the windfarms are completed, which is projected to be 2026, it is estimated there will be enough power for more than 2.7 million homes.

The onshore converter station at Bramford will be built first before further works along the cabling route.

Ross Ovens, SPR managing director – Offshore, East Anglia Hub, said: “Energy in the UK has become a critical issue in recent months – not just for those of us who work in the industry – but for everyone.

“And the solution is simple – more green electricity made in the UK for the UK. Not in 10, 15 or 20 years, but now.

“Net zero climate change ambitions, energy security and the rising cost of living all point to the need for speed in delivering a greener, more self-sufficient future.

“Starting construction on EA THREE takes us one step closer to that reality and it’s great to see that happen so soon after the project’s success in Allocation Round 4.

“It’s a really exciting time for us and for the East of England.”

East Anglia THREE will follow the same cable corridor as SPR’s flagship offshore windfarm – East Anglia ONE – meaning there is no need to create new cable trenches.

EA ONE has supported around 3,500 jobs at the peak of construction and 100 long-term skilled jobs, as well as delivering investment of around £145million in businesses and the supply chain across the East of England.