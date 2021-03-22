Published: 12:40 PM March 22, 2021

From left, Plug-N-Go chief executive Keith Hounsell and chairman and chief executive Tim Revell whose company is fitting East of England Co-op sites with car charge points - Credit: Plug-N-Go

An East Anglian supermarket chain has joined forces with an electrical vehicle charging company so that it can offer its customers a charging service while they shop.

East of England Co-op has partnered up with Plug-N-Go as part of its sustainability efforts — which include switching its own fleet to no to low-carbon alternatives over the next four years.

EV charge points mean customers with electric vehicles can charge their vehicle while making their essential shop using a Plug-N-Go app, Zap-Map, Google Maps or What 3 Words to find their nearest charge point.

There are currently seven charging sites in operation and another 14 planned over the next year, with technological upgrades also starting.

Plug-N-Go has recently partnered with a number of roaming partners including Octopus Energy’s Octojuice, Plugsurfing, Bonnet and AllStar, to make access to EV charge units easier for the public.

East of England Co-op joint chief executive Nick Denny said: “As a large independent retailer, at the heart of over 230 communities, we have both the opportunity and responsibility to ensure that future generations can live in a clean and sustainable environment.

“Working in partnership with Plug-N-Go, we’re pleased to be extending access to EV charging points across our stores over the coming weeks and months. To further our commitment to this cause and in accordance with our sustainability approach, we have also committed to replacing our own vehicle leased car fleet to electric or hybrid models by 2025.”

Keith Hounsell, founder and chief executive of Plug-N-Go, said he was “thrilled” his company was able to help the chain’s shoppers with a reliable charging service which will allow the retailer and householders to move towards carbon net zero targets.

The East of England Co-op is the largest independent retailer in East Anglia, with more than 230 branches across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

The 150-year-old organisation is owned by its 260,000 members and is completely independent of the Co-operative Group.

Each year it invests part of its profits to support communities across its trading area. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, it has redirected funding to its East of England Co-op Community Cares Fund, which is supporting local groups and services which are currently in need.