Suffolk glamping site named in Times guide of 'amazing' places to stay

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:33 PM June 8, 2022
Charlotte Daniel, owner of Secret Meadows glamping site near Woodbridge

Charlotte Daniel, owner of Secret Meadows glamping site near Woodbridge, with her children Lochlan and Amelia Troupe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A glamping site set on a sprawling 115-acre nature reserve in east Suffolk has been named as one of the best places to stay at by a national newspaper.

Secret Meadows, in Hasketon near Woodbridge, has been included in The Times' list of 10 amazing glampsites to book.

It is managed by Charlotte Daniel and the site, on the White House Farm nature reserve, features a range of tents and huts to stay in.

The luxury lodge tents have a private toilet and shower, a four-poster king size bed, hot and cold running water and a wood-fired hot tub.

The Hasketon campsite was included in a Times list of places to stay

The Hasketon campsite was included in a Times list of places to stay - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Times' guide said: "Fancy sleeping on a nature reserve? On the 115-acre White House Farm site stand six safari-style tents, an incredible two-storey tent, a converted horse truck and a gypsy caravan-shepherd’s hut combo.

"Spot birds and butterflies, follow woodland trails, or sign up for some of the site’s activities. After dark, listen to owls softly hooting as you drift off."

Three nights of self-catering accommodation for four people at Secret Meadows starts at £495.

Lochlan and Amelia Troupe having fun on a hammock at the Suffolk campsite

Lochlan and Amelia Troupe having fun on a hammock at the Suffolk campsite - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Live News
Woodbridge News

