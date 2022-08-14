Suffolk brand worn by pop star Ed Sheeran opens new store

Hoax opens up in Woodbeidge run by Archie (R) and Jason Carter(L), with them are Joe Cooper and Izzy Carter.. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A Suffolk skateboarding brand associated with pop star Ed Sheeran has opened its first shop in a market town.

Surf and skate clothing company Hoax has opened a new branch in Thoroughfare, Woodbridge, having previously run pop-up shops in Ipswich.

Shape of You singer Sheeran, who lives in Framlingham, has worn Hoax branded shirts and T-shirts on stage, including at Glastonbury.

Suffolk pop star Ed Sheeran has worn Hoax branded clothing on stage - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Archie Carter, who runs the company with his father Jason, said Hoax had a strong client base in Woodbridge, which was the reason why the town was chosen for the firm’s first store.

Hoax opens up in Woodbeidge run by Archie and Jason Carter. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He said: “I live close to Woodbridge so it has always been a dream to have a shop in the town because it is close to home and close to where we are based.”

Mr Carter’s sister Izzy will be running the store along with colleague Joe Cooper and Hoax is moving to a new office in Ufford.

The company has been operating since 1994.

The new Hoax store in Woodbridge - Credit: Sonya Duncan



