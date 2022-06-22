Delegates at the Global Offshore Conference in Manchester hear from East of England Energy Group (EEEGR) chairman Martin Dronfield at a reception hosted by EEEGR and GENERATE - Credit: GENERATE

Representatives from East of England's energy sector have expressed delight at their success in promoting the region at an international conference.

A host of delegates from the East - including from East of England Energy Group (EEEGR) and partners GENERATE - attended Global Offshore Wind 2022 which is organised by Renewable UK.

The two-day event in Manchester on June 21 and 22 welcomed around 4000 visitors from 40-plus countries who were there to visit stands and listen to around 200 speakers.

Simon Gray, executive director of policy and internal affairs at regional sector group EEEGR, said there was "a real buzz" at the event, which was felt in the EEEGR/GENERATE pavilion.

The pavilion hosted a reception on day one with several prominent speakers which attracted strong interest, with lots of businesses visiting to find out about the industry in the East and how they can capitalise on the region's opportunities, he said.

The show was also the backdrop for the national launch of the region’s newly named wind cluster, EastWind.

GENERATE is a body representing a range of stakeholders including Great Yarmouth Borough Council, East Suffolk Council, Norfolk County Council, Suffolk County Council, and New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

The organisation's business development manager Ian Pease said: “It’s fantastic to see so much activity on the stand today.

"By collaborating under the GENERATE brand, the East of England has been able to demonstrate real presence within the industry, representing both the capability of our supply chain and the opportunities for inward investment.”

Ian Pease, Business Development Manager for GENERATE, at the GENERATE and EEEGR Pavilion at Global Offshore Wind 2022 - Credit: GENERATE

Delegates who visited the stand got to hear from representatives including Vicky Mant of RenewableUK, Ross Ovens of ScottishPower Renewables, Susan Falch-Lovesay of Equinor, Caroline Olley of Vattenfall and Dr Mark Legerton of RWE.

The pavilion offered an opportunity for businesses from the region to exhibit to a global audience. Those who participated included Peel Ports, Kestrel Liner Agency, Harwich International and Peterson, alongside presentations from Great Yarmouth’s new O&M campus and Lowestoft PowerPark projects. The pavilion also played host to the Virginia Beach Economic Development, which is promoting offshore wind export opportunities in the growing US market.

More than 200 people across the supply chain were welcomed to the stand to hear from developers including Vattenfall, ScottishPower Renewables, RWE and Equinor about opportunities on offer in the region.

GENERATE has commissioned a video to showcase the ambitions of the developers and the opportunities the region presents to the supply chain. The body will also be attending industry events in Amsterdam and Hamburg.



