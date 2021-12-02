Parish council concerned about plans for new A14 service station

Euro Garages have submitted a planning application to build a service station by the DVSA test site south of Elmswell - Credit: Google Maps

Concerns have been raised about plans submitted for a new service station on the A14.

Euro Garages intend to set up a new petrol station near Kiln Lane, on the south side of Elmswell.

The plans were submitted on November 22, and include four petrol pumps, a drive-thru restaurant and a drive-thru coffee shop, and 64 parking spaces.

A kiosk planned for the site could feature public toilets and a food-to-go outlet.

Fred Pallett, chairman of Elmswell Parish Council, said: "We are absolutely not in favour of this project.

"It will be coming before the parish council on Monday December 20.

"It is highly likely that we will be making an objection."

Mr Pallett explained: "Elmswell and Woolpit have recently had a development of 800 homes approved without any increase in highway provision at all.

"We believe that this project will have a negative effect on the safety of the junction 47 roundabout on the A14.

"The traffic assessment done as part of the planning application is predicated on a purely hypothetical pedestrian and cycle bridge over the A14.

"There's no way we can see any funding for it."

Previous plans for a garage on the site in 2017 were refused on highway safety grounds.

The main point of concern was the exit from the site, having regard to the likely number and frequency of additional vehicle movements generated by the proposed development and assessment of increased impact on existing road junctions.

James Bailey Planning, on behalf of Euro Garages, said a safety audit and speed survey data had been submitted to Mid Suffolk Council, along with proposed additional road signage and rumble strip mitigation to address the egress concerns.

The company said: "There is a notable shortage of roadside services along this section of the A14, and when taking into account recent developments (primarily new housing) that have been granted permission, there is a clear need for such key roadside services / infrastructure to support the local growing population.

"The works would result in the active and sustainable long-term use of a vacant, strategically located site on the A14 which will bring significant benefits to the local economy and will enhance the area’s social infrastructure which should be considered as major, material gains in the overall planning balance."

Euro Garages have been approached for comment.



