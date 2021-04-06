Published: 4:30 PM April 6, 2021

Emily Mortimer-Hendry who is opening her first jewellery store on Woodbridge waterfront - Credit: Simon Buck

A celebrated jewellery maker based in Suffolk is launching a new shop in Woodbridge as demand for her creations grows.

Emily Mortimer Jewellery is set to double the size of its premises when it moves from Brightwell Barns, near Ipswich, to Deben Wharf, Woodbridge.

Jewellery designer Emily Mortimer-Hendry said she was “excited” at the move after the business celebrated its fifth year last year.

The new headquarters includes the Suffolk-based designer’s first store. It will open to the public on Wednesday, April 14, in line with government guidelines.

Mrs Mortimer-Hendry started out designing jewellery from her bedroom, but her business has gone from strength to strength with fans of her pieces including Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and TV presenter Fiona Bruce.

“In such uncertain times I am so excited to be doubling the size of our HQ and moving Emily Mortimer Jewellery into Deben Wharf, Woodbridge,” she said.

“I saw the space during a walk in lockdown and knew this would be the next step for EM, the space has a real industrial feel.

“There is a notable social buzz by the waterfront and even though we aren’t able to open yet it is 100% the up-and-coming place to be, with a great selection of shops and restaurants and hopefully more to come.”

The jeweller puts her success over the last couple of years down to giving her all to each new collection she designs.

“I am really looking forward to introducing more people to EM and adding another element to our already growing online and by appointment only business,” she said.

Her jewellery has been seen on various celebrities, including Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore and Made in Chelsea TV star Binky Felstead, who have worn items from her Echo collection. Other pieces have been seen on Fiona Bruce, Irish model Vogue Williams and TV presenter Francesca Cumani. Meghan Markle has been spotted wearing her Nova and Hera earrings.



