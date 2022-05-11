Suffolk Business Awards 2022: Does your business put its people front and centre?

The Employer of the Year category will recognise a business that puts value on the evolution of employee engagement and its impact on the workplace - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Employer of the Year category at the Suffolk Business Awards 2022 aims to recognise a company that has evolved an ethos with its people at the core. We asked the judges for the category, Becky Wilson, business director at Pure Executive, and Sonya O’Reilly, partner at Birketts, what they feel will make this year’s winner stand out.

Why were you keen to get involved in the Suffolk Business Awards?

Becky: The Suffolk Business Awards are an opportunity for

us to come together as a business community to celebrate and showcase many vibrant, inspiring, and progressive organisations in the region who are committed to employee engagement.

Together, Pure and Birketts have been judging these awards for 10 years. We are trusted advisors in the business community and are committed to honouring the business who can genuinely attribute their success and growth to putting their people, values, and culture at the heart of everything they do.

What do you bring to the judging process?

Sonya: Having previously judged the competitive Norfolk Business Awards for 10 years, as well as Best Employers Eastern Region accreditations, our team have a deep understanding of leadership, culture, and engagement, on productivity and success.

Sonia O'Reilly, partner at Birketts - Credit: Birketts

What inspires you in business?

Becky: Leaders who develop their organisations with a genuine care for people, community and the environment, and positively contribute to these.

What will you be looking for in the winner?

Sonya: A progressive, authentic, brave organisation that listens to its people, positively contributes to their development as well as the development of the community and the environment, and celebrates both its people and its culture.

Becky Wilson, business director at Pure Executive - Credit: Pure Executive

What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?

Becky: This is a competitive category so answer all the questions in detail and take time to thoroughly complete the application, as it can only be judged on the information you provide.

Involve and get support from your leadership team and keep your application succinct and relevant – remembering to tailor your application to this award entry.

Award criteria

This award recognises the evolution of employee engagement and its impact on the workplace.

It looks to showcase organisations that have evolved a culture and ethos that is people centric.

The judges are looking for evidence in three areas of recognition, innovation, and progressive people strategies.

To enter the Employer of the Year category at the Suffolk Business Awards 2022, visit the website at www.suffolkbusinessawards.co.uk