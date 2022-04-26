Reports of public urination as Felixstowe seafront toilets closed

Concerns have been raised that people are urinating near waste bins and on the sea wall - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Concerns have been raised that seafront visitors who are caught short are choosing to urinate in public places because toilets are currently closed.

An ongoing issue with the drainage system has resulted in the closure of toilets behind Felixstowe Leisure Centre, but a resident, Roy Gray, said people had been seen relieving themselves into waste bins and against the sea wall.

He added: “We had a situation over Easter where the toilets at the rear of the leisure centre were closed and it was noticed that some members of the public were urinating in waste bins and against the seawall.

“On checking, I was informed that these toilets are seasonal opening and will reopen on May 1. Didn't anyone on East Suffolk Council remember it was a four-day holiday?

“Plus, many of the waste bins were not emptied over that period and overflowing bins cause rubbish and the gulls really had a good time. This is surely an environmental problem?”

Plans for the new beach village in Felixstowe - Credit: East Suffolk Council

However, a spokesman for East Suffolk Council emphasised that closed toilets were not an excuse for people to urinate in public, especially when there were other toilets nearby.

He said: “These are ordinarily seasonal facilities which are open between May and September, with others close by at the Town Hall.

“However, we have encountered ongoing issues with the drainage system and we are working with East Suffolk Norse on a short-term solution which provides a facility in this location at least until the new toilets at the forthcoming Beach Village are to open.

“Naturally, we would be appalled if people are choosing to urinate in public spaces and would remind anyone that such unpleasant, anti-social behaviour is simply not acceptable and it is for individuals to take personal responsibility for their own actions.”

The new £1m beach hut village will feature 27 beach huts, along with play and exercise facilities and building work is due to start in September.