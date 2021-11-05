Work starts on Felixstowe McDonald's drive-thru expansion
Work is under way at a Felixstowe fast-food drive thru to help solve traffic problems because of its popularity.
The McDonald's restaurant and takeaway in Walton Avenue, at the entrance to the Haven Exchange business park, often sees queues from the Dock Gate One roundabout at the end of the A14 Port of Felixstowe Road and completely blocking the access road at peak times.
The company is now taking action to expand its capacity on-site - so that it can deal with customers faster and more of them.
East Suffolk Council granted permission for McDonald's to reconfigure its drive thru queuing system and car park to create a second lane for people using the drive thru.
This will enable drivers to give their food and drink orders side by side before driving to the collection points to receive their food.
In turn, this should allow more drivers to wait on site for their food, taking cars off the access road, and process customers more quickly.
While the work is taking place, the drive thru is closed, but the restaurant is open for eat-in, takeaway and click and serve.
