'It's no longer viable' - Sandwich shop to close on weekends

A popular Felixstowe sandwich shop has announced it will be closing its doors on weekends amid a national rise in the cost of living.

Lotty's, located on Hamilton Road, announced in a social media post: "To make sure we can provide a positive work/life balance for our staff whilst also keeping our pricing sensible, we have taken the decision to close over the weekend as of next week."

Owner Charlotte Gosling said: "It's no longer viable for us.

"We're now spending more on fresh produce than we're bringing in.

"It's so important for us to keep our standards consistent and look after our staff.

"Closing over the weekends is the best way for us to do that."

Last week, staff shortages forced popular Felixstowe fish and chip restaurant, Fish Dish, to close until "further notice".

The two are just a number of businesses having to make difficult decisions during the ongoing cost of living crisis.