News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

'It's no longer viable' - Sandwich shop to close on weekends

person

William Warnes

Published: 11:00 AM June 21, 2022
Lotty's Sandwich Shop, Felixstowe

Lotty's Sandwich Shop, Felixstowe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A popular Felixstowe sandwich shop has announced it will be closing its doors on weekends amid a national rise in the cost of living.

Lotty's, located on Hamilton Road, announced in a social media post: "To make sure we can provide a positive work/life balance for our staff whilst also keeping our pricing sensible, we have taken the decision to close over the weekend as of next week."

Owner Charlotte Gosling said: "It's no longer viable for us.

"We're now spending more on fresh produce than we're bringing in.

"It's so important for us to keep our standards consistent and look after our staff. 

"Closing over the weekends is the best way for us to do that."

Last week, staff shortages forced popular Felixstowe fish and chip restaurant, Fish Dish, to close until "further notice".

The two are just a number of businesses having to make difficult decisions during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Cost of Living
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

Former Ipswich Town player Bilel Mohsni is back in English football. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Football | Quiz

Can you identify these 75 obscure Ipswich Town players?

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The world's largest cargo ship Ever Ace arriving at the Port of Felixstowe in east Suffolk

Port of Felixstowe

World’s largest cargo ship arrives at Port of Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The cottage in Stuston is set to be sold at auction with Brown & Co

Suffolk Live News

Derelict north Suffolk cottage with £220k guide price to be sold at auction

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
This picture was captured from Bungay in north Suffolk

Suffolk Weather | Gallery

Stunning pictures of lightning in Suffolk after heatwave

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon