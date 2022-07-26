First look inside The Wine Cellar in Bury St Edmunds offering over 100 wines

A bar offering over 100 wines from across the world is set to open in Bury St Edmunds next month. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Located in the Buttermarket, The Wine Cellar offers a relaxed space for people to enjoy wines and beverages alongside small plates of food and sharing platters.

Owner Bradley Dorrington is hoping their 'wine wall' will become an iconic feature of the venue, holding all their stock for both retail and online sales.

When asked his favourite wine, he replied: "I don't know in all honesty! Wine is such a massive thing all around the world, but I am a massive fan of many indigenous grape varietals."

Bradley said that he wants all customers to feel comfortable at his venue and added: "We do what you might call 'safe' wines, but for those who want to push the boat out we can find something a little more unusual for you and we also offer uncommon options for those who want to plunge deep into the sea."

He would like to achieve an atmosphere in which customers can put their trust in his hands while recommending wines.

Bradley added: "I'm taking the snobby-ness and pretentiousness out of wine. I want to be having those conversations about the story of my customer's drink."

They will be opening for a soft launch on Friday, August 5, though Bradley hopes to expand his venture to cheese and wine evenings in the near future.

He said: "The Wine Cellar knows no bounds. I want to use it as an educational tool where people can learn about wine, but not feel as if they've sat through a day at school."

Bradley's ambition to create his dream venue sprung from a small idea in his head to a very real venture with investors very quickly.

He said: "It will mean everything when it's finally open. When all the furniture came last week, I was actually a bit emotional.

"If you'd asked me a year ago if I'd be running my own business, the answer would have been absolutely not. I just can't believe what we've managed to achieve."