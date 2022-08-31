Cheap as chips? Fish shops face 'potential extinction' as supply costs soar

Fish and chips are facing "potential extinction" as supply costs continue to soar - Credit: Denise Bradley/Nick Butcher/Sarah Lucy Brown

Fish and chips shops across the county are fighting to stay afloat as they battle "astronomical" supply costs.

President of the National Federation of Fish Friers, Andrew Crook, has warned chippies are facing "potential extinction" due to rising bills, adding that businesses "can't survive without help".

Alan Palmer, co-owner of Marks Fish Shop in Southwold said if he were to raise prices in line with the soaring costs of gas and electricity, he would have to charge customers £40 per portion.

"My gas bill used to be £545 per month", he said.

"Now it's £1,683.

"The price of fish is astronomical now as well.



"We've had to put prices up a couple of times but there's only so many times you can do that without running the risk of losing customers.

"Like most businesses in the hospitality sector, we've also had staff shortages.

"As a result, I had to close the restaurant and focus solely on takeaways."

Rav Phagura is owner of Nacton Road Fish Bar in Ipswich.

He highlighted that in the business' 20 year history, he has never seen supply costs this high.

"Everything is going up", he said.

"My energy bills are currently £1,500 a month.

"By the end of the year, they're expected to be between £3,500 and £5,000.

"The price of oil has gone up from £21 to £42.



"We normally see costs go up during the year but never like this.

"The only way for us to stay afloat is to put our prices up, but then we could lose customers.

"First it was the pandemic and now this. It's just one thing after another."

Ozzie Bozdag of popular Chantry restaurant, Codfellas, described costs as "unbelievable".

"We're a very busy shop", he said.

"But even we're struggling.



"Since the start of the year, fish, oil and all the key ingredients have gone up three times.

"I feel so sorry for fish and chip shops because I just don't know how a lot of them are surviving.

"The costs we're seeing at the moment are just unbelievable."