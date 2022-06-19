News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flotilla of 80 boats brings Festival of the Sea along Suffolk coast

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 12:00 PM June 19, 2022
A flotilla of 80 vessels took part in the Festival of the Sea for the Queen's platinum jubilee

A flotilla of 80 vessels took part in the Festival of the Sea for the Queen's platinum jubilee - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN/ARCHANT

Vessels decked out in flags and bunting gathered off the Suffolk coast on Saturday for a special parade in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee. 

A flotilla of 80 boats, including five from as far afield as Great Yarmouth, assembled between Shotley and Harwich for the Festival of the Sea, which is part of the celebrations for the jubilee and the Festival of Suffolk.

An RNLI lifeboat joins the Festival of the Sea parade. 

An RNLI lifeboat joins the Festival of the Sea parade. - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN/ARCHANT

Other crafts came from Suffolk and Essex, including Ipswich, Burnham, Tollesbury and Aldeburgh. 

Hundreds of people lined the shore to watch at Landguard Fort in Felixstowe and the Ha’penny Pier in Harwich as a cannon was fired to launch the flotilla at the pier. 

Pirates take part in the Festival of the Sea 

Pirates take part in the Festival of the Sea - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN/ARCHANT

The parade was designed to represent every year of the Queen’s reign and featured representation from the Royal Navy, Trinity House in Harwich, Harwich Haven Authority, Essex Marine Police and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The Festival of the Sea marked the Queen's platinum jubilee

The Festival of the Sea marked the Queen's platinum jubilee - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN/ARCHANT

Claire Scott, parade officer for the jubilee parade, said: “It went really well. Although we had some rain, it could have been much worse.” 

The Lord Lieutenant of Essex Jennifer Tolhurst and the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Lady Clare, Countess of Euston, also attended the festival. 

Crowds watched the Festival of the Sea parade at Felixstowe

Crowds watched the Festival of the Sea parade at Felixstowe - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN/ARCHANT

As part of the celebrations, Landguard Fort and Felixstowe Museum also held a weekend of pirate activities featuring re-enactments, musket firing and pirate fun. 

There were 80 boats involved in the parade

There were 80 boats involved in the parade - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN/ARCHANT


