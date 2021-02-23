Published: 1:42 PM February 23, 2021

Scooter shop Davey Bros has snapped up this former TSB bank branch in Ipswich's Felixstowe Road - Credit: Google Maps

A "hot" property in Ipswich has sold swiftly after interest from a range of buyers including retail, café and office-based businesses.

The former TSB bank branch at 188 Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, was snapped up by Davey Bros Motorcycles, which is relocating from another premises in the town's Alan Road.

Agents Penn Commercial - which agreed the sale of the 1,822sq ft corner premises - said as it was located on one of the town's busiest main roads it provided "excellent" opportunities for passing trade.

Scooter and small motorbike specialist Davey Bros has been in business since 1959. The family firm was started by Peter and Brian Davey and is now run by local bike enthusiast Mark Gardiner and his wife Joanne.

The property includes a banking hall, offices and storage on the ground floor, together with staff facilities, kitchen and storage on the first floor.

Penn Commercial associate Robin Cousins said the demand for the unit was "a really positive reinforcement of confidence in the market".

"We had interest from numerous traditional retailers, café operators, office users, and more. We agreed a swift sale and, once access had been obtained, we had it under offer within a week," he said. "It goes to show that retail in the right location is still a hot commodity."

Mr Gardiner of Davey Bros, said it was "a really exciting time" for the business as it moves just around the corner to a "characterful shop" on the main road.

"It is important to us that we remain close to the community that we serve, and we are lucky that this unit came up at the right time, at the right price. We didn’t want to grow our business in a soulless box, and many of our customers are older, so don’t want to have to travel far to visit us," he said.

“This is a very positive step for us. We aim to compete the refit and start selling bikes from our spacious new showroom by Easter, and the workshop and MOT bays will follow.”

The former Ipswich TSB bank premises in Felixstowe Road - now owned by scooter and motorbike dealers Davey Bros - as it is now - Credit: Penn Commercial

The property has four car parking spaces and lies close to a number of local shops and amenities including Johnsons Cleaners, a Co-op food store, art gallery and newsagent.

Davey Bros is a main dealer for Peugeot, Kymco, Lexmoto, Motorini, Zontes, Sym and Herald.







