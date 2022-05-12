Town centre going strong as four new businesses set to open in Bury St Edmunds

Four new businesses are set to open in Bury St Edmunds' town centre. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown and Danielle Booden

Four new businesses are set to open in Bury St Edmunds' town centre.

The latest figures show Bury St Edmunds' vacancy rate is 6.9% - below the national average of 11.7%.

Chief Executive of the Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District Mark Cordell said: "The fact that the level of vacant units is well below that of the UK is reassuring and demonstrates that Bury continues to be seen as a desirable location for new businesses and long may this continue.”

Brook Taverner will be opening on the corner of Abbeygate Street and will be offering quality men's suits and tailoring.

The Suffolk store will fill the site of former department store Palmers which has been empty since closing in 2018.

Taking over a long-term empty unit will be The Wine Cellar, a wine bar situated in the town's Buttermarket.

The unit was previously occupied by jewellery and watch store Goldsmiths which was forced to close due to rent costs.

Pub restaurant Damson & Wilde is set to open on Monday, May 30, in the previous site of Café Rouge on Abbeygate Street.

Greek restaurant The Olive Grove is the final of the four businesses opening and will be situated on St John's Street.

Filling the former site of clothing outlet Jaeger, the Suffolk store will become the second in The Olive Grove's chain with the first restaurant in Cambridge.

Mr Cordell said: “Over the past 18 months Bury has seen a number of new businesses open in the town centre and fill some long-term empty units. I am delighted to see that the ex-Palmers, Goldsmiths, Jaeger & Café Rouge units will all soon have new tenants with businesses new to the town.

"New businesses widen the choice for consumers and attract more people into the town. The reputation for the town being the 'Foodie Capital of Suffolk' will I am sure be enhanced with three of these newcomers being within the hospitality sector."