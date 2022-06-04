News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Fox's Marina marks 95th birthday, while Ralph reaches 50 years' service

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 11:00 AM June 4, 2022
Ralph Catchpole, services manager at Fox's Marina

Ralph Catchpole, services manager at Fox's Marina - Credit: Fox's Marina

Fox's Marina and Boatyard is celebrating 95 years of business on the River Orwell in Ipswich - while a key member of the team also reaches 50 years of service.

Offering yacht refit and repair facilities, Fox's is a key employer and says it strongly supports local recruitment.

A boat in Fox's Marina & Boatyard

Based on the River Orwell in Ipswich, Fox's Marina & Boatyard are proud to be celebrating their 95th year. - Credit: Fox's Marina & Boatyard

The 15-acre boatyard offers complete in-house services, with teams of engineers, craftsmen, boat handlers, riggers, electricians and fabricators.

It boasts a loyal workforce of long-serving employees, including service manager Ralph Catchpole who is celebrating 50 years with the company this June.

It is one of the UK's leading yacht refit and repair facilities and is well-known and respected in the marine industry.

For the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012 it was involved in the production of the Gloriana which was the first Royal barge built for over 250 years.

A spokesman for Fox's said: "The marina and boatyard maintains a continuous programme of improvement and re-investment but, rest assured, the core values of service, quality and traditional shipwrighting remain as prevalent at Fox's today as they were 95 years ago."

An aerial view of Fox's Marina in Ipswich

An aerial view of Fox's Marina in Ipswich - Credit: Fox's Marina


Ipswich Waterfront
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A11 closed in both directions as woman airlifted to hospital after crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The RAF aerobatics display team will be visible over Felixstowe and Halesworth this Sunday

Suffolk Live News

When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Owners of Stansted Airport want restriction-free travel for low risk destinations

Travel Features

Stansted bosses say airport running as normal despite delays elsewhere

Dolly Carter

person
West Bromwich Albion's Alex Mowatt (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball battle for the ball

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town on verge of second summer signing

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon