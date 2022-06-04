Fox's Marina marks 95th birthday, while Ralph reaches 50 years' service

Fox's Marina and Boatyard is celebrating 95 years of business on the River Orwell in Ipswich - while a key member of the team also reaches 50 years of service.

Offering yacht refit and repair facilities, Fox's is a key employer and says it strongly supports local recruitment.

Based on the River Orwell in Ipswich, Fox's Marina & Boatyard are proud to be celebrating their 95th year.

The 15-acre boatyard offers complete in-house services, with teams of engineers, craftsmen, boat handlers, riggers, electricians and fabricators.

It boasts a loyal workforce of long-serving employees, including service manager Ralph Catchpole who is celebrating 50 years with the company this June.

It is one of the UK's leading yacht refit and repair facilities and is well-known and respected in the marine industry.

For the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012 it was involved in the production of the Gloriana which was the first Royal barge built for over 250 years.

A spokesman for Fox's said: "The marina and boatyard maintains a continuous programme of improvement and re-investment but, rest assured, the core values of service, quality and traditional shipwrighting remain as prevalent at Fox's today as they were 95 years ago."

An aerial view of Fox's Marina in Ipswich




