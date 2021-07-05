News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Momentous day' as Suffolk cruise line sets sail again after pandemic

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 4:42 PM July 5, 2021   
Ipswich-based Fred. Olsen cruise line has resumed sailing for the first time since the pandemic

A Suffolk cruise line has resumed sailing for the first time since the pandemic, marking a "new era" for the company.

Fred. Olsen's ship Borealis set sail from Liverpool this afternoon — the first voyage for the Ipswich-based firm in 16 months.

The 1360-guest ship Borealis is making its first voyage for the cruise line, having been purchased during lockdown. At first, the vessel will do scenic-only sailings before calling at ports during sailings in July and August.

Peter Deer, the firm's managing director, said: “Today is a truly momentous day for us, as not only are we setting sail again after 16 months, but we are doing so with the first of two wonderful new ships.

“I must extend my personal thanks to each and every member of our wonderful crew, our shoreside team and our trade partners for their hard work, dedication, passion and commitment, and to our guests, both new and returning, for the support, patience and loyalty they showed as we prepared for our return.

“This voyage setting sail today is the beginning of a bright new future for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines with two remarkable new ships among the fleet. Here’s to many, many years of happy sailing ahead.”

Captain Rommel Pineda, who will be at the helm for the voyage, said: “Being Captain on a new ship is a great honour in its own right, but today represents so much more than that.

“My team on board have put their all into adding our own Fred. Olsen touches and to see the pride on their faces as they prepare to welcome our first guests on board is testament to just how much we have all missed being at sea.

“Today we set sail on a new era, with many cruising adventures ahead.”

